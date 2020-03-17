New Mexico, facing a unique child care headache, is ramping up a plan to expand full-time assistance to first responders, health providers and other essential personnel with prekindergarten and elementary-age kids.
In addition, the Children, Youth and Families Department and the new Early Childhood Education and Care Department are making temporary policy shifts to encourage providers to stay open and offer more care options for families throughout the state.
Those changes include the expansion of full-time child care assistance for first responders and others; suspension of copays for low-income families; an alteration to the formula that governs state assistance; and expediting background checks for families, friends and neighbors who provide child care.
The issue is of growing concern as the impact of the virus has largely shut down major public and private entities' day-to-day operations. And some say child care could become a major issue for families who may not have long-term access to dependable providers.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced last week that all schools in New Mexico will be closed for the next three weeks as a way to "flatten the curve," and decrease the exponential spread of the coronavirus. And while many government employees and nonessential personnel are working from home, Early Childhood Education Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said in a statement the two state departments are working to provide other options for those who need child care.
“We recognize that New Mexicans face a range of circumstances and challenges," Groginsky said. "If you have the flexibility to stay home with your child, we encourage you to do so. If you need child care, we are doing everything in our power to ensure that you have access to healthy and safe care."
Melissa Scott, director of a private preschool in Albuquerque, said she brought up child care providers' concerns to Groginsky in a call about public health issues surrounding the virus.
Scott said if social distancing measures like school cancellations were implemented across the board, then making early child care workers, who are often uninsured by their employers and paid hourly, work without benefits is unfair.
"It’s wrong to close public schools and imply that child care workers to bear the brunt of the closures so people can continue to work," Scott said.
In an interview, Scott praised Lujan Grisham and Groginsky and said shutting down schools and giving providers resources and financial security was a decisive action.
“I don’t agree with pre-K and preschools staying open," she said. "But to their credit, at least they’re trying to equip these centers to the best of their ability by providing food and supplies deliveries.”
Matt Bieber, a spokesman for the Early Childhood Education and Care Department, said those concerns would be discussed in the coming days.
"It's been a really big topic of conversation here on the [Roundhouse’s] fourth floor and I can promise you, it’s top of mind ensuring those people [early child care workers] are supported," Bieber said, adding Lujan Grisham may address the issue at a news conference Wednesday.
Joanne Suffis, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Presbyterian Healthcare Services, said the organization is asking employees to work from home if their job allows, but for others it has established an employee hardship fund to make money available for child care. It also offered information about child care assistance.
United Way of Santa Fe County is looking to hire additional temporary workers in order to prioritize child care assistance for first responders and health care workers.
CEO Katherine Freeman said the organization was looking to tentatively hire between 20 to 30 temporary child care workers.
Freeman said the situation is changing so rapidly she couldn't give information on how much United Way officials were expecting to pay temporary employees or how many children the agency was planning to take on.
“At 8 a.m. I would have been able to give you a plan, but it’s all changed by now,” Freeman said.
She said the nonprofit was in talks with the state Children, Youth and Families Department to license empty classrooms at the Early Learning Center at Kaune to make classroom sizes smaller for social distancing.
Other groups are offering care for the public. Cynthia Leyba, youth development director at Santa Fe YMCA, said the YMCA is offering a first-come, first-served “Spring Break” day camp for the duration of the school closures. The program is $130 per week for 5- to 12-year-olds (as long as they’re enrolled in an elementary school program) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
She said CYFD licensed a space for the program at Chaparral Elementary School for 26 kids and had 11 participating Tuesday, leaving 15 available spots.
“We felt that we needed to spring to action and try to find a place for children that wouldn’t have care for this three-week break,” Leyba said.
Leyba said food will be provided, as Chaparral is one of the Santa Fe Public Schools locations offering free breakfasts and lunches.
According to the YMCA website, all campers are screened for symptoms when dropped off at camp each day, and the YMCA will sanitize the space before, during and after camp. Campers will wash their hands every hour.
