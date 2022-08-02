After seven weeks of waiting, defeated judicial candidate Melissa Mascareñas lost again Tuesday.

The Secretary of State’s Office rejected Mascareñas’ complaint of malfeasance by her victorious opponent. In sum, the agency found Mascareñas needed to make her case in a courtroom.

Mascareñas lost by a wide margin in the Democratic primary election for a judgeship in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. She claims the man who bested her, Dev Atma Khalsa, didn’t live in Santa Fe County and therefore is ineligible to take the bench.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

