After seven weeks of waiting, defeated judicial candidate Melissa Mascareñas lost again Tuesday.
The Secretary of State’s Office rejected Mascareñas’ complaint of malfeasance by her victorious opponent. In sum, the agency found Mascareñas needed to make her case in a courtroom.
Mascareñas lost by a wide margin in the Democratic primary election for a judgeship in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. She claims the man who bested her, Dev Atma Khalsa, didn’t live in Santa Fe County and therefore is ineligible to take the bench.
Mascareñas on June 15 emailed her complaint to the Secretary of State’s Office, which is headed by fellow Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver. The complaint arrived after the primary election but before the results were certified.
Sharon Pino, a deputy secretary of state, notified Mascareñas the agency didn’t have jurisdiction on any part of the complaint.
Pino said the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office correctly qualified Khalsa as a candidate. If Mascareñas wanted to challenge Khalsa’s residency, she could have sued in state District Court within 10 days after the March 8 deadline for candidates to enter the race.
“No such petition was filed in District Court,” Pino wrote in her letter to Mascareñas.
Candidates must swear they meet the qualifications for public office. Lying about any qualification, including residency, is a matter outside the secretary of state’s authority, Pino wrote. “Alleged criminal violations of the Election Code are investigated and prosecuted by the offices of the district attorneys or the attorney general.”
Pino said Mascareñas could still present evidence she gathered to a prosecutor and ask that Khalsa be charged criminally.
Mascareñas did not respond to requests for comment. One of her campaign volunteers, Arcy Baca, said his candidate isn’t interested in seeking a criminal indictment of Khalsa. The real purpose of Mascareñas’ complaint was to challenge election officials to be more vigilant, Baca told me.
“The endgame is to show how the secretary of state and the county clerk aren’t doing their jobs,” he said.
That’s a stretch. Baca and Mascareñas claimed they had evidence of wrongdoing by Khalsa. But instead of suing to remove Khalsa from the ballot, they waited until after the election to complain to an administrative agency busy certifying a fair election as three dissident, Trump-friendly counties rebelled.
Khalsa maintains his rival had no case, even if she had sued civilly or appealed to a prosecutor for help.
“I reside where I said I did in Santa Fe County. I have nothing to hide,” Khalsa said Tuesday.
Mascareñas’ evidence presented to the secretary of state included a record of a
New Mexico driver’s license issued to Khalsa in 2019. It listed him with an address in Albuquerque. Drivers who move are supposed to notify the Motor Vehicle Division of their new address within 10 days.
“When I went to the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office to file my paperwork for this [judicial] position, I was asked for my current driver’s license,” Mascareñas wrote in her complaint. “I signed a document that I was the person filing with that address and it was notarized. I find it very odd that this same procedure was not done for Mr. Khalsa.”
How would she know whether adequate checking was done? If Mascareñas is claiming a county employee manipulated an election document, she could have filed a lawsuit and forced Khalsa’s removal from the ballot. She did nothing of the kind.
Baca said there was a reason no legal challenge occurred.
“We’re poor people. We didn’t have the money to go to court, to pay lawyers,” he said.
Mascareñas’ charges were never tested in an adversarial setting. Absent that, it’s impossible to know how good her case was.
If her evidence was as solid as she claims, Mascareñas had a chance to disqualify Khalsa. It’s happened in recent times.
A judge removed Democratic legislative candidate Idalia Lechuga-Tena from the primary ballot in 2018 on a residency challenge.
Lechuga-Tena had rented her house to other people for a year, but claimed she was moving back in as election day neared. The judge found Lechuga-Tena didn’t live in the Albuquerque legislative district when she submitted documents to establish her candidacy.
The system worked because Lechuga-Tena’s opponent, state Rep. Debra Sariñana, took her complaint to the proper authority.
Because Khalsa won the election, his unhappy adversary needed a similar strategy.
“The secretary of state does not have the power to invalidate an election winner unilaterally. Only a District Court can do that,” Pino said.
Khalsa, unopposed in the November election, remains on track to become the first turban-wearing Sikh to serve as a judge in New Mexico and perhaps in all of America.
If Mascareñas intended to stop him on claims of cheating, she should have gone to the forum where a judge is most comfortable — a court of law.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.