New Mexico's bipartisan and independent State Ethics Commission — sworn in a year ago and officially operating since January — has made its first request for a judge to approve a subpoena in an investigation into an ethics complaint.
The case will remain secret, however, unless the seven-member commission determines there is evidence of wrongdoing.
Ethics Commission spokesman Sonny Haquani said state statute requires a finding of probable cause before the panel can publicly release any details regarding a case.
So far, he said, the commission has received 30 complaints.
None has been made public.
In many cases, commissioners have decided there is a lack of evidence for a finding of probable cause. Sometimes, however, they determine the subject of the complaint doesn't fall under their jurisdiction.
'If complaints are supported by an investigation, they become public," Haquani said. "No cases have yet gone to that stage."
The case that prompted the subpoena request is "one of our administrative cases still under investigation by our general counsel," Walker Boyd, Haquani said.
"I don't think general counsel would seek a subpoena if there wasn't reason for it," he added.
During a meeting Aug. 7, the State Ethics Commission considered a handful of complaints behind closed doors. Following the executive session, commissioners announced they didn't have authority to pursue the undisclosed cases, listed on a meeting agenda only as a series of numbers.
The commission is tasked with overseeing the state's laws on campaign finance, lobbying, financial disclosure and other areas of conduct, including accusations of sexual harassment against a public official.
New Mexico has had its share of high-profile corruption scandals involving public officials in recent years, prompting government watchdog groups and some policymakers to campaign for an ethics watchdog.
In 2018, 75 percent of New Mexico voters backed a constitutional amendment allowing the state to create an ethics commission, and lawmakers approved legislation in 2019 to move the process forward. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the bill into law shortly after.
Not all of the commission's work Aug. 7 was done in secret.
The panel considered whether New Mexico's Governmental Conduct Act allows state employees to work from out of state — a query prompted by news that Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart had been working remotely from Pennsylvania for some time this summer.
Commissioners said they did not have enough information to render an opinion on the issue.
The commission also voted not to file a motion seeking enforcement of a decision in the secretary of state's case against the group Cowboys for Trump.
The Secretary of State's Office said it is increasing fines against Cowboys for Trump as the group ignores an arbitration order to register as a political action committee and disclose its contributions and expenditures since January 2019.
In response, Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin, an Otero County commissioner, filed a federal lawsuit in June accusing Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver of overstepping her authority. He described his organization as an educational entity that does not spend money to support or oppose any political candidate.
Ethics commissioners did not disclose the reason for their decision not to pursue the action but said they would explain it to the Secretary of State's Office. Haquani said the commission submitted its explanation late Tuesday.
One commissioner made a motion on a request for a judge to issue subpoenas in the Cowboys for Trump matter; it died in a 4-2 vote.
