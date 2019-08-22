Though the city of Santa Fe’s two dams — Nichols and McClure — received ratings of satisfactory in a 2018 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inventory of state dams, New Mexico’s Office of the State Engineer recently downgraded those ratings to poor.
“The city is working on a problem that is likely a low risk at this point, but it’s a problem that could grow … so we have to be wary,” said Charles Thompson, Chief of the Dam Safety Bureau for the state.
He said the state conducted its own evaluation of the two dams in May and discovered problems with the outlet conduits — the pipes that funnel water — for both dams, which could lead to a leakage of water or erosion of the embankments surrounding those pipes.
In an Aug. 19 letter Thompson sent to Shannon Jones, the city’s Public Utilities Director, he said the two conduits “are in need of mitigation or rehabilitation measures without which the safety of the dams may be compromised.”
The letter also mentioned routine maintenance measures to be taken, such as rodent abatement, vegetation management and more consistent monitoring of the conduits.
Thompson told The New Mexican the poor rating is in alignment with criteria developed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency National Dam Safety Program. He said city officials responded quickly to the concerns and began working on the problems almost immediately.
City spokeswoman Lilia Chacon, said the city has taken a “proactive deep dive” into assessing the safety of the two dams.
“Just because they have been downgraded to poor does not mean a dam is going to break and all hell will come down the hill,” she said. “The downgrading is a result of the uncertainty of what may be there, not because there is something imminent that will happen.”
An inspection checklist provided by the state Engineer’s Office said such issues as seepage, boils and drains needed attention at certain areas of the McClure site. It also gave the dam satisfactory nods on such issues as erosion control, rodent control and cracking in different areas of the dam. It said the banks and slopes around that reservoir are satisfactory as well.
In a series of interior photos taken at McClure, the report said that there was a “significant amount of leaks/seeps through cracks and joints in concrete. The walls, ceiling and floor were wet at many areas.”
Together, the two dams have the capacity to hold up to 1.2 billion gallons of water, providing somewhere between 40 and 50 percent of the city’s annual supply.
With the new rating, the two Santa Fe dams join some 200 other dams around the state that were classified as being in poor condition in that 2018 Corps of Engineers report. Another eight dams were rated unsatisfactory.
Earlier this year, New Mexico State Engineer John D’Antonio told a legislative committee a wet winter and heavy spring runoff increased risks for many of the state-regulated dams, which could overflow or burst under the weight of heavy flows.
New Mexico has not experienced a serious dam break in many years. But, in 2013, heavy rains did cause a breach in the earthen dam upstream from La Union in Doña Ana County. That dam received an unsatisfactory rating in the 2018 report.
The Nichols Dam, built in 1943, and the McClure Dam, built in 1926, also are earthen dams. Despite their satisfactory rating in the 2018 report, the Corps of Engineers classified them as high-hazard dams at that time because of the potential for loss or injury of life should the dams break or overflow.
The American Society of Civil Engineers also rates dams around the nation. In 2017, that entity gave New Mexico a D for the condition of its dams and said 219 of the state’s dams are high-hazard.
The state regulates about 300 of the state’s 400 dams, including many it does not own, while the federal and tribal governments regulate the rest.