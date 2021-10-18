The New Mexico Department of Health announced Monday a new public health order allowing hospitals to transition to crisis standards of care, which create a process for determining patient priority for treatment when beds are limited.
The order comes amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing shortage of hospital staff.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has placed enormous, ongoing, and unsustainable strain on the state’s health care system. In particular, the volume of COVID-19 patients — almost all of whom are unvaccinated — have exacerbated existing staffing and other resource shortages," the department said in a news release.
Before a hospital decides to move into crisis care mode, the department said, it must temporarily suspend procedures that are not considered medically necessary.
The state "will extend limited legal liability coverage to providers" using crisis standards of care, the department added.
“Because of COVID, New Mexico hospitals and health care facilities have carried an unmanageable burden," Dr. David Scrase, the acting secretary of the Health Department, said in the news release. "Today, the state is offering clarity and support as providers seek to make difficult choices about how to allocate scarce — and precious — health care resources."
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
will the unvaccinated now get vaxed and put on their masks?
or have they no shame? will this focus their attention on our obligation to our neighbors? or will they strut down the path of proud ignorance to negligent manslaughter?
They are shameless for the most part. My big concern is for the undocumented who may be afraid to get the vaccine due to fear of deportation or lack of English language skills.
