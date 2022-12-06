New Mexico Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus is seeking $4.1 billion for the agency in the 2024 fiscal year, an increase of more than $200 million, with a main goal: closing achievement and attendance gaps, particularly among student groups identified in the landmark Yazzie/Martinez education lawsuit.

“That is our No. 1 goal, and this entire budget is built around moving forward and addressing that goal,” Steinhaus told the Legislative Education Study Committee in a presentation Tuesday.

The Public Education Department — which received 45 percent of the total state budget in fiscal year 2023 — continues to work to comply with a 2018 state court ruling that found it had failed to provide a sufficient education to low-income, special education and Native American students and English language learners — groups that comprise the majority of New Mexico’s public school students.

Popular in the Community