Kurt Steinhaus, the head of the state Public Education Department, has retired.

Steinhaus' last day was Friday, according to a news release from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office. Children’s Cabinet Director Mariana Padilla will serve as interim head of the department until a permanent appointment is named. Lujan Grisham will name Steinhaus' successor, subject to Senate confirmation.

Lujan Grisham said in a statement that she is "deeply grateful" to Steinhaus and touted his relationships with districts across the state and the increases in teacher pay during his tenure making New Mexico the best-paying state in the region for educators.

