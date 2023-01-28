Kurt Steinhaus, the head of the state Public Education Department, has retired.
Steinhaus' last day was Friday, according to a news release from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office. Children’s Cabinet Director Mariana Padilla will serve as interim head of the department until a permanent appointment is named. Lujan Grisham will name Steinhaus' successor, subject to Senate confirmation.
Lujan Grisham said in a statement that she is "deeply grateful" to Steinhaus and touted his relationships with districts across the state and the increases in teacher pay during his tenure making New Mexico the best-paying state in the region for educators.
"The state of public education in New Mexico is in a better place than ever because of Kurt’s dedication, and I wish him a very happy and well-deserved retirement," she said.
Steinahus began his career as a teacher at Alamogordo Public Schools, working there from 1976 to 1988, according to the governor's office. He taught at Santa Fe Community College and the University of New Mexico before getting a job at the state Department of Education, where he held various leadership roles. He also served as superintendent of Los Alamos Public Schools for five years.
"I am deeply proud to have given my best to this job, but at this time I have a critical need to focus on my family and health," Steinhaus said. "I am grateful to the governor for giving me the opportunity to finish my career working on behalf of the state of New Mexico, and I know that she will continue to work to deliver the best possible public education system for New Mexico students, educators, and families.”
Steinhaus' announcement comes during a time of turnover in cabinet-level leadership. It comes less than a day after Human Services Department Secretary David Scrase, one of the few remaining holdovers from Lujan Grisham's original cabinet, announced he is retiring as well. General Services Department Secretary John Garcia is also stepping down as of Feb. 4.