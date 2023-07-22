The state of New Mexico doesn’t know how many of the estimated 6,800 individuals enrolled in the Developmental Disability Waiver program act as their own guardian.

Tracking guardianship status for individuals receiving service under the so-called DD Waiver program “is not a requirement” for the Developmental Disabilities Supports Division of the state Department of Health, department spokeswoman Jodi McGinnis Porter wrote in an email.

“Determining whether someone should have a guardian depends on individual circumstances rather than a person’s general classification as intellectually and/or developmentally disabled,” she wrote.

