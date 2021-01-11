Marg Elliston, who led the state Democratic Party through two successful electoral cycles, announced Monday she would leave her post in April.
Elliston, the party's chairwoman for three years, oversaw several Democratic Party successes, including retaking the Governor's Office in 2018 and holding on to a U.S. Senate seat in 2020.
"I'm so thankful for the wonderful opportunities that this position has given me to work alongside our leaders to make a difference in New Mexico," Ellison said in a statement.
The Democrats, who in 2018 also held all three U.S. House seats before Republican Yvette Herrell defeated Xochitl Torres Small in November 2020, are looking to find a candidate in the 1st Congressional District, a seat Deb Haaland will give up if she is confirmed as secretary of the U.S. Interior Department. Several candidates already have emerged.
Elliston, who at one time headed the party in Sandoval County, assumed the role in 2018 after former chairman Richard Ellenberg resigned.
"Marg's investments in party building and outreach were unparalleled, and I look forward to continue to work with her to ensure Democratic victories in the years to come," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.