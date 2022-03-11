TAOS — After the Chevron Questa Mine closed in 2014, the company prepared to divest of surplus land and water rights accumulated decades ago by the mine’s previous owner, Molycorp.
But the Office of the State Engineer’s denial last month of two water rights transfer applications — one to an El Rito family hoping to create a small commercial farm and one to Wild Earth Llama Adventures — has Chevron and Questa officials wondering if their efforts to further economic development goals in the community are in jeopardy.
Patrick Shaw and his wife, Jennifer Kostecki-Shaw, gave Chevron a down payment toward a heavily discounted right to 4 acre-feet of groundwater per year. He said his family was trying to do the right thing by purchasing commercial water rights before expanding their family farm: It wouldn’t be legal for them to use a portion of their residential water rights to grow food for sale.
“You’re not allowed to sell anything,” Shaw said.
The Office of the State Engineer, however, denied the Shaws’ application, putting the family’s enterprise on hold.
Ramona Martinez, a district manager for the agency, said the applications for the transfers to the Shaws and the llama business were denied because the water rights in question “simply don’t exist” anymore. They weren’t put to use, sa after the mine’s shutdown, she said.
Chevron knew the water rights in question were no longer valid, she added.
“Chevron submitted proof of beneficial use, which means they’re providing us with documentation of all the water they beneficially used,” Martinez said. “From 2014 to 2016, they put 1,264 acre-feet per year down to beneficial use, and the remaining 1,433 acre-feet were not put to beneficial use.”
She said the company asked the engineer’s office to make an exception in 2016 “and recognize those unused acre-feet under the basis that they wanted to be good neighbors and help the community.”
But “we don’t make exceptions,” Martinez said, adding the basin in which Taos County sits is “a fully appropriated basin, meaning all the water is allocated.”
Chevron said it will appeal the state’s decisions on the water rights sales.
“It is Chevron’s belief that the recent denials reflect the current position of the OSE, because in May 2020, OSE staff shared with us an internal draft memo arguing that these rights are valid,” said Christian Isely, Chevron’s economic development adviser in Questa.
“The reasoning was that ‘circumstances outside the control of Chevron prevented them from fully using the water rights,’ ” he added, citing the “permanent closure of the mine in 2014.”
While Chevron’s ongoing mine reclamation projects and federal Superfund cleanup work require significant amounts of water, the company wants to return the surplus water to the community, including nine mutual domestic water associations and the village of Questa, which for years consumed more water than its water rights permit.
“We have sold 133 acre-feet [of water rights] to nine mutual domestic water consumer associations here in the Taos area,” Isely said, “but those applications are taking forever to get approved.”
Martinez said the rights Chevron wants to transfer to the mutual domestic associations are valid.
One big question for Chevron and officials in Questa is whether the company will be able to move forward with something that’s been talked about for some time: two transfers of water rights to the village itself, which has accrued a water debt with the state totaling 1,800 acre-feet.
Chevron wants to offer a one-time, $1 lease of 1,800 acre-feet to clear that debt and also donate water rights for 120 acre-feet annually.
“Chevron recognized the need that after the mine closed, the economic and social impacts are huge, obviously, for jobs, local businesses, tax revenue, you name it,” Isely said. “And so my charge was to help diversify the Questa economy, and we use a substantial amount of what we call social investment to do so.”
Martinez lauded Chevron’s efforts to support Questa.
“If Chevron wants to be a good neighbor and help the village of Questa and support economic development in Taos County, they should use their 1,263 acre-feet of valid water rights instead of attempting to circumvent appropriate channels and processes set in place to protect our water resources and the citizens of New Mexico, our water users,” she said, adding the Office of the State Engineer “doesn’t prejudge applications.”
Isely said the mine needs the 1,263 acre-feet of water rights for its ongoing mine remediation and reclamation activities.
Questa Mayor Mark Gallegos, whose term ends April 1, said his village is desperate for the additional water.
“If they give us an additional 1,800 acre-feet, it will give us an even wash and wipe away our debt,” he said. “Then if they donate 120 acre-feet, that would go into our annual use per year, which would give us the opportunity if the community grows, or, if a hotel or car wash or laundromat came in, we would be able to provide the water to them” without adding to the village’s water crisis.
“If we had an additional 120 acre-feet dedicated to the village, we could put in an additional well,” Gallegos added. “It would cause less stress on the system to spread it out across three wells and maybe two different [depths of the] aquifer. It would give us generational security.”
Should say millions of gallons of water in debt--first sentence
How does a village accumulate millions of gallons of water (1,800 acre ft--one acre foot over 320.000 gallons)? Is this real water or just wet water? Development even in the face of lack of water...I applaud the OSE for taking this unpopular but seemingly supported stance.
Interesting that the pueblos got away with this kind of beneficial use argument, but Chevron did not, shows this is all about politics.
