021623XGR_LS_5.JPG

Secretary Barbara Vigil of the Children, Youth and Families Department speaks during a news conference Thursday, Feb. 16, on reforms ordered at the agency.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Secretary Barbara Vigil announced Thursday she is leaving her post as head of the troubled child welfare agency, which critics say has been failing for years to accomplish its mission of protecting kids from abuse and neglect. 

“My time at CYFD has been the culmination of a career working in both the judicial and the executive branches of government, always with a particular focus on the well-being of New Mexico’s children and families,” Vigil, a former state Supreme Court justice, said in a statement.

"I have as secretary built a strong foundation for an agency that is now ready to move into a really kind of bold transformational change," Vigil said in an interview Thursday. "And I think it’s the right time to hand the baton over to the next leader to take the agency through that process."

Recommended for you