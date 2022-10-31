The state Oil Conservation Division will begin plugging abandoned wells this week with $25 million in federal infrastructure money it recently received as part of a larger national fund to remove these sources of air and groundwater pollution scattered across the landscape. 

The agency aims to plug 200 orphaned wells in the coming year using this initial round of funding, with the sites leaking the most pollutants or posing risks to nearby communities deemed the highest priority. 

"Orphaned" is the term used for wells scrapped by operators who go bankrupt or out of business. The state becomes responsible for plugging these wells and restoring the contaminated sites when they are on state and private lands, and it works with the Bureau of Land Management to plug abandoned wells on federal sites.

