The state Oil Conservation Division will begin plugging abandoned wells this week with $25 million in federal infrastructure money it recently received as part of a larger national fund to remove these sources of air and groundwater pollution scattered across the landscape.
The agency aims to plug 200 orphaned wells in the coming year using this initial round of funding, with the sites leaking the most pollutants or posing risks to nearby communities deemed the highest priority.
"Orphaned" is the term used for wells scrapped by operators who go bankrupt or out of business. The state becomes responsible for plugging these wells and restoring the contaminated sites when they are on state and private lands, and it works with the Bureau of Land Management to plug abandoned wells on federal sites.
In a recent webcast with environmental advocates, agency Director Adrienne Sandoval said the state must use the money in a year.
"Luckily we have, already, existing contracts with well pluggers and reclamation contractors because we've had a program before," Sandoval said. "We are working to get more people on board."
In all, about $4.7 billion in infrastructure money will be spent to address the roughly 129,000 defunct wells across the country — a number that is likely to go up as data collection and reporting improves.
In New Mexico, plugging 200 orphaned wells would be four times the agency's average cleanup volume in a year, putting a moderate dent in the estimated 1,700 wells that are abandoned or on the verge of becoming so.
Before, the state had to tap the Oil Reclamation Fund, which operators pay into through a severance tax, to plug about 50 wells a year at an average cost of $42,000 per well. Restoring a site can cost millions of dollars depending on how extensive the contamination is.
In the first round of federal funding, the state also qualified for an additional $18.7 million — for a total of $43.7 million — because of its number of documented orphan wells.
The agency is still calculating how many wells can be plugged with the $18.7 million, adding that inflation, supply chain problems and other factors have changed costs just in the past several months,said Sidney Hill, spokesman for the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.
In the next phase, known as formula funding, the agency could get $54 million over a five- to 10-year period. Combined with the first phase, that could add up to as much as $97 million.
On top of that, there are performance grants awarded for how well a state cleans up its orphaned wells.
One conservation advocate said while the cleanup is necessary, there should be a limit on how much the government takes on.
"It's all very well and good to have the feds putting up resources for orphan wells where you really don't have an operator of record to do the work, but this task of oil-and-gas asset cleanup is really the industry's responsibility," said Tom Singer, policy director for the Western Environmental Law Center.
Singer said there could be tens of thousands of wells that are inactive or marginal that could wind up being orphaned — leaving taxpayers with a gigantic bill if the operators walk away and go out of business.
A common practice is for large companies to pump out most of the oil from their wells and then sell them to smaller operators who drain them further before selling them marginal outfits more likely to become insolvent, Singer said.
There are rules for how long a well can remain idle before a regulator can order the operator to resume pumping or transfer the lease to someone else, but state agencies historically have been too understaffed to enforce such mandates, he said.
At the same time, the bonding system is inadequate, resulting in operators providing too little money upfront to cover cleanup costs, Singer said. He noted that even with the bonding rates increasing in 2018, it's not nearly enough.
Sandoval said the Legislature approved $3.5 million to help her agency with its orphan well program, and they plan to use to beef up staffing.
She has said the 2018 increase in bond rates was significant.
However, many of the orphan wells the agency is plugging date back to when bond amounts were much lower, forcing the state to bear more of the burden, she said.
Singer contends the state's 1,700 orphan wells is a sign the system broke down, and that more preventive measures are needed to avoid costly remedies.
"There needs to be clear rules, and they need to be enforced," he said.