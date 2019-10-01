State begins issuing new standard license

The state’s Motor Vehicle Division has begun issuing new standard driver’s licenses, making it easier for people to get a license when they cannot meet the requirements for federally approved Real ID.
The standard license, which was created under legislation signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham earlier this year and replaces a previous driver authorization card, is easier to obtain than the Real ID but cannot be used as identification to enter a federal building and, eventually, to board a flight.
New Mexicans can get one by showing one document proving identity and age and two documents proving state residency. Applicants do not need to give their fingerprints, a Social Security number or any proof of lawful immigration status.
“This bill is about offering a standard driver’s license that comes without stigma and without unnecessary hoops to jump through to be able to have a legal driving credential in New Mexico,” Stephanie Schardin Clarke, secretary of the Taxation and Revenue Department, said at a news conference Tuesday.
The MVD began issuing standard driver’s licenses Monday, and a total of 649 had been issued as of Tuesday afternoon, Director Alicia Ortiz said.
Some residents have difficulty obtaining a Real ID because they don’t have a birth certificate, their names don’t match their identification, or because of their immigration status.