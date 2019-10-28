New Mexico on Monday awarded a contract to provide medical services for prison inmates to Wexford Health Sources, a company the state had fired in 2007 and then rejected its 2016 bid for another contract.
Asked why the Department of Corrections decided to hire the Pittsburgh-based company again after discontinuing its previous contract over concerns about the quality of care delivered, spokesman Eric Harrison said only that Wexford had submitted the winning bid for the contract, which is worth about $246 million over the next four years.
The spokesman said he couldn’t discuss reasons for the decision without speaking to officials with the department’s Health Services Administration. Harrison said Corrections Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero was busy and unavailable for an interview Monday.
Harrison also didn’t respond to a question about what the state had done to strengthen oversight provisions after years of criticism that it failed to monitor inmate medical care providers closely enough. He said he would try to provide answers Tuesday.
Like its predecessors — Corizon Correctional HealthCare, which took over in 2007, and Centurion Managed Care, which took over in 2016 — Wexford will be obligated to handle any lawsuits filed by inmates over complaints about medical care. The 65-page contract doesn’t appear to contain any changes that would require transparency about settlements in such cases.
In the past, medical care providers have interpreted the obligation to deal with these lawsuits to mean they have the right to keep confidential whatever settlements they make with inmates, something prisoner advocates say makes it harder to hold companies accountable for the quality of health care they provide.
Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham said after taking office in January that she would “look at the issue and see exactly what decisions we need to make so we can be as transparent as possible.” However, the new contract does not appear to change the status quo in that regard.
When Wexford held the contract from 2004 to 2007, it faced more than 50 lawsuits from inmates, The New Mexican reported, and Corizon was sued more than 150 times in the nine years it provided inmate medical care for the state. Centurion LLC, which won the contract in 2016, was the subject of more than 65 lawsuits when The New Mexican tallied such cases in June.
Many of the lawsuits are settled through out-of-court agreements that inmate medical care providers have shielded from public view by saying as private companies, they aren’t subject to the state’s Inspection of Public Records Act.
The New Mexican, the Albuquerque Journal and the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government jointly sued Corizon over its refusal to release settlements, arguing that the state Corrections Department can’t contract away its transparency obligations.
State District Judge Raymond Ortiz agreed and ordered Corizon to produce the settlements in 2016, finding that the state Department of Corrections couldn’t dodge the public records law through contract provisions.
The state Court of Appeals upheld that decision in September, but the private companies continue to operate as if they are not subject to public records and the Corrections Department continues to answer requests for the settlement records by saying it isn’t the custodian of such records.
Asked recently what the governor thinks about the issue, spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said in an email: “We expect all providers — indeed, everyone — to comply with the law. The public records you seek should be obtainable. It’s accurate… that Corrections is not the custodian of those records, but if you file a request with Corrections for a settlement agreement between the medical provider and an inmate or their representation, Corrections should be able to get that information from the provider and get it to you. If the provider balks at that, given what the Court of Appeals has ruled, that’s a problem.”
But Corrections and current provider Centurion both recently denied a renewed request for the records, saying the court ruling was being appealed.
Wexford did not respond to a message seeking comment for this story.
According to its website, Wexford was incorporated in 1992 and provides inmate medical care services to more than 97,000 inmates and “other residents” in 120 institutions across the country.
