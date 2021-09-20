New Mexico added 1,525 new COVID-19 cases during a three-day reporting period that ended Monday.
The state Department of Health also announced the deaths of 14 more New Mexicans, including three confirmed in the past 30 days. The death count is now 4,689.
The most recent deaths included people ranging in ages from their 20s to their 90s. Seven were from Bernalillo County, the state's most populous.
There were 380 new cases in Bernalillo County in the most recent count, which included Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Santa Fe County had 70 and Rio Arriba and San Miguel counties had 34 each.
There were 111 cases in San Juan County.
Hospitalizations, which had hovered in the 400s for several days in the past several weeks, were down to 310 on Monday, according to the Health Department report.
