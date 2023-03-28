Late audits aren't just a problem for the city of Santa Fe.
While the City Different has become a poster child of sorts for local government failure to file financial reports on time to the State Auditor's Office — with its annual audits from fiscal years 2021 and 2022 still outstanding — it is far from the only municipality or public agency in New Mexico that's behind.
A report released Tuesday by State Auditor Joseph Maestas shows at least 51 public agencies are late, as well as more than 300 local government entities such as acequia and land grant associations.
Among those on this year's "at-risk" list are the New Mexico Higher Education Department and the Legislative Council Service, the drafting and legal research agency for the state Legislature.
There were 11 new cities added to five on the state auditor's previous list of those with late audits, along with six counties.
"These numbers are concerning and finding its name on this list should be a wake-up call for any entity, to get their financial house in order," Maestas said in a statement. "We have to find ways to shrink the list and not add to it. We have a lot of work to do, and my office is dedicated to finding ways to eliminate the 'At-Risk' list altogether."
Deputy State Auditor Ricky Bejarano said timely audits are important for a host of reasons, from affecting a municipality's bond rating to keeping taxpayers or ratepayers apprised of a public entity's financials.
It's also required under state law, he said.
"There's no leeway there," added Bejarano, a former accounting officer for the city of Santa Fe who joined the state agency in recent months after working on the city's late audits for much of 2022. "For example, during [the coronavirus pandemic], there was no leeway. If you were late, you were late."
The Higher Education Department completed the principal items of its annual audit by the November deadline, but a subsequent review "found discrepancies requiring journal entries to be adjusted," Stephanie Montoya, a department spokeswoman, wrote in an email.
"While this has caused a delay, it will result in a cleaner and more viable audit for the agency," she wrote.
Raúl Burciaga, director of the Legislative Council Service, wrote in an email the agency is late because a key staffer had a family medical issue last year that required ongoing attention. Burciaga advised Maestas and leaders of both chambers of the Legislature about the situation, which they understood, he added.
The agency's late audits, which include audits for the chief clerks of the state House of Representatives and Senate, are on track to be completed and submitted by Friday, he wrote.
"I've been talking to the private auditor that does our books, and there's nothing major," Burciaga said in a follow-up phone interview. "There's a couple of payroll things that were just slipped-through-the-cracks kind of things, but nothing major. The worst thing is that they were late. Other than that, I think we're in good shape."
Burciaga said the agency has consistently had good audits with minimal, minor findings over the years and no major findings or problems.
"Unfortunately," he added, "this is the first time we've been late with our audits."
The Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency, governed jointly by the city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County, also is on the state auditor's at-risk list, an issue linked to the city's late annual audits.
The agency's executive director, Randall Kippenbrock, said the city is its fiscal agent.
"If you look on that list, [the Buckman Direct Diversion] is also on that list as well," he said, referring to the joint Santa Fe city and county river diversion system. "They're also in the same situation as the Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency. It's not us per se being late. We're being late because we're in conjunction with the city of Santa Fe also trying to get their audit [completed] at the same time."
The at-risk list originated in 2009 to highlight the problem of audits being turned in late or not at all. The State Auditor's Office added a second tier in 2016 to shine a light on entities that filed their financial reports on time but had red flags raised in their reports.
Maestas, elected in November, has added a third tier or component: local public bodies, which include acequias and land grant associations, soil and water districts and mutual domestic water associations.
"Auditor Maestas wants to make sure we get as much information out to the public because as the public knows what's going on, the better the government would be to respond to these issues," Bejarano said.
He noted the $9.57 billion budget passed by the Legislature but not yet approved by the governor includes a $500,000 allocation to help those smaller entities get their books up to date.
"Our plan is to hire public accounting firms to go out and do them all at once so it's both worth their while and we can get those reports and get them caught up," he said. "We're trying a different approach because some of these are as many as 10 years behind."
The State Auditor's Office had requested $4 million for the project.
Bejarano said not all 346 local public bodies on the at-risk list may get caught up right away.
"What we calculated was [346 local public bodies with late audits] amounts to over 2,000 reports," he said. "That's not entities but reports that are outstanding because some of them are more than five, 10 years behind."
Paula Garcia, executive director of the New Mexico Acequia Association, said there are close to 700 acequia associations in the state, many of which were unaware they had to comply with the state Audit Act. Most find out when they apply for capital outlay funding from the state, she said.
The state developed a tiered reporting system around 2010. Under that reporting system, acequia associations that receive capital outlay funding or have expenditures greater than $50,000 are required to submit a report on agreed-upon procedures from an independent public accountant. Acequia associations in lower tiers must submit a less onerous certification letter.
Garcia said one of the challenges for acequia associations has been finding an accountant to take on a small job, which is why Maestas' plan of clustering the work, such as by county or region, will ease their burden.
"It's very challenging for local volunteers to do this on their own, to do the procurement," she said. "Even to pay for it on their own was a really big burden, so having the auditor step in and facilitate this process is going to be very beneficial."