Late audits aren't just a problem for the city of Santa Fe.

While the City Different has become a poster child of sorts for local government failure to file financial reports on time to the State Auditor's Office — with its annual audits from fiscal years 2021 and 2022 still outstanding — it is far from the only municipality or public agency in New Mexico that's behind.

A report released Tuesday by State Auditor Joseph Maestas shows at least 51 public agencies are late, as well as more than 300 local government entities such as acequia and land grant associations.

