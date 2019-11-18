State auditor: Review of Martinez administration settlements finds abuse of power

ALBUQUERQUE — State Auditor Brian Colón said Monday a special audit of millions of dollars in settlements made by the state Risk Management Division during former Gov. Susana Martinez’s administration revealed abuse of power to help political appointees and possible violations of state law.
“This is about abuse of power, this is about a lack of transparency and particularly as it relates to political appointees by our former governor,” Colón said at a news conference in Albuquerque. “We should never settle matters with taxpayer dollars to protect political interests, political legacies or personal agendas.”
He said the findings left him “disappointed, disgusted and heartbroken.”
Martinez is a Republican and Colón is a Democrat. But Colón said he’d have the same reaction if a Democratic administration had taken the actions.
The investigation was sparked by revelations earlier this year of $1.7 million in payouts for three complaints late last year, in the final months of Martinez’s term, to Public Safety Department employees who made allegations of sexual harassment or discrimination by then-state police Chief Pete Kassetas. Those settlements contained confidentiality clauses designed to keep the deals secret years beyond time limits set in state law.
But Colón said the scope of the audit widened.
Auditors looked at 18 settlements totaling more than $5 million between 2015 and this year. Of those, the audit revealed more than more than $2.7 million was paid in cases in which there was a lack of documentation for the settlements. And cases involving more than $2.1 million in payouts had confidentiality clauses exceeding the six-month maximum allowed by law.
The auditor also said the quick amount of time it took to settle six of the claims was concerning.
In recent years, the average number of days it took to settle cases was between 607 and 935 days. However, four of the claims he cited were settled in less than 60 days.
Colón stressed that the special audit only looked at whether the Risk Management Division followed proper policies and procedures and did not look into the validity of the claims against the state.
Colón said he’ll refer his findings to Attorney General Hector Balderas, District Attorney Raúl Torrez and the newly formed State Ethics Commission.
State General Services Secretary Ken Ortiz, whose department oversees Risk Management, released a statement saying his agency, under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, “has moved to improve claims handling and transparency at the Risk Management Division, as the auditors recognized in their findings.”
“The Risk Management Division no longer enters into settlements with confidentiality periods that extend beyond those established by state law,” Ortiz said. “It also no longer threatens claimants with excessive monetary penalties to keep them quiet.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
