ALBUQUERQUE — State Auditor Brian Colón said Monday a special audit of millions of dollars in settlements made by the state Risk Management Division during former Gov. Susana Martinez’s administration revealed abuse of power to help political appointees and possible violations of state law.
“This is about abuse of power, this is about a lack of transparency and particularly as it relates to political appointees by our former governor,” Colón said at a news conference in Albuquerque. “We should never settle matters with taxpayer dollars to protect political interests, political legacies or personal agendas.”
He said the findings left him “disappointed, disgusted and heartbroken.”
Martinez is a Republican and Colón is a Democrat. But Colón said he’d have the same reaction if a Democratic administration had taken the actions.
Martinez, who was governor from 2011 until the end of last year, couldn’t be reached for comment Monday. In May, she told KRQE-TV, which reported the original story of some of the payouts, that she had nothing to do with settling the complaints.
The investigation was sparked by revelations earlier this year of $1.7 million in payouts for three complaints late last year, in the final months of Martinez’s term, to Public Safety Department employees who had made allegations of sexual harassment or discrimination by then-state police Chief Pete Kassetas. Those settlements contained confidentiality clauses designed to keep the deals secret years beyond time limits set in state law.
But Colón said the scope of the audit widened.
Auditors looked at 18 settlements totaling more than $5 million between 2015 and this year. Of those, the audit revealed more than $2.7 million was paid in cases in which there was a lack of documentation for the settlements. And cases involving more than $2.1 million in payouts had confidentiality clauses exceeding the six-month maximum allowed by law.
The auditor also said the quick amount of time it took to settle six of the claims was concerning.
In recent years, the average number of days it took to settle cases was between 607 and 935 days. However, four of the claims he cited were settled in less than 60 days.
“You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out that these were expedited settlements in the best interest of the administration’s reputation,” Colón said.
He stressed that the special audit only looked at whether the Risk Management Division followed proper policies and procedures and did not look into the validity of the claims against the state.
Colón said he’ll refer his findings to Attorney General Hector Balderas, Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez and the newly formed State Ethics Commission.
Calling attention to one of the settlements — $200,000 paid to former state police Officer Ruben Maynes, who had served on Martinez’s security detail — Colón said there were no documents showing there was any investigation, just a two-paragraph letter to Martinez and Kassetas in February 2015 from Maynes’ lawyer, Sam Bregman.
“There is no documentation of any procedure that was followed before writing a $200,000 check,” Colón said.
The payout came two months after Bregman’s letter.
According to the audit, Maynes’ settlement included a requirement that part of his settlement be used to “repay all outstanding debt obligations owed to specifically named State Police Officers.”
“Having practiced law for 18 years … I have never seen this before,” Colón said. “This is unbelievable.”
In an email Monday, Kassetas wrote that he’s been saying all along the claims against him were not properly investigated and shouldn’t have been settled. “Today, the Office of the State Auditor validated the information I brought forward in a factual manner that cannot be disputed,” he said.
“This has always been about public corruption and exposing the fraud perpetrated against the New Mexico taxpayers,” the former chief continued. “Politicians, political appointees or for that matter anyone should not be allowed to cover up their misconduct by writing checks with public funds in an effort to silence people and the truth.”
A statement Monday from the state Republican Party did not come to Martinez’s defense.
“The party believes all public officials should be held accountable for their actions, held to the highest standard and that all governmental activity should be honest and transparent,” the statement said. “No one is above the law. In addition, it is imperative that any such settlements never be a burden on New Mexico taxpayers.”
The state GOP chairman is former U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, who frequently was at odds with Martinez during her tenure.
State General Services Secretary Ken Ortiz, whose department oversees Risk Management, released a statement saying his agency, under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, “has moved to improve claims handling and transparency at the Risk Management Division, as the auditors recognized in their findings.”
Earlier this year, the department released some of the settlement documents in some of the Public Safety Department claims that the previous administration tried to seal until 2022.
“The Risk Management Division no longer enters into settlements with confidentiality periods that extend beyond those established by state law,” Ortiz said. “It also no longer threatens claimants with excessive monetary penalties to keep them quiet.”
Colón confirmed Monday that Risk Management did not have in its files a controversial cellphone recording that former state police Lt. Julia Armendariz, who once headed the former governor’s security detail, reportedly made of a conversation she had with Martinez’s husband, Chuck Franco, in which he makes comments about his wife that could be politically damaging.
Lawyers for Armendariz, who was involved in a complaint against Kassetas, have said Martinez insisted she make the call to Franco. Martinez and Franco reportedly were having marital problems at the time.
Armendariz’s lawyers have said they were unaware of the recording until just days before a scheduled mediation session in December in her case. The state asked attorneys if their clients had any evidence, such as recordings, and Armendariz revealed the Franco recording.
Within days, the state settled her case.
One of those who filed complaints against Kassetas was Amy Orlando, former deputy secretary of the Public Safety Department and a longtime ally of Martinez. Orlando said earlier this year she believes fears about the possible release of the Franco recording are why Martinez didn’t fire Kassetas amid all the complaints he faced.
However, Kassetas has said he never heard the recording and has claimed the lawyers who filed the complaints used it to try to “extort” the state.
Colón said Monday he wasn’t surprised the recording was not in the files because there was such a lack of documentation in the politically charged complaints that were settled.
