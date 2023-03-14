EnergyTransition-700.tif

A sign outside the San Juan Generating Station in Waterflow in 2020 warns against trespassing.

 Searchlight New Mexico file photo

State Attorney General Raúl Torrez has weighed in on plans by Public Service Company of New Mexico to delay the issuance of "securitized bonds" meant to help the electric utility recover investment costs after the closure of the San Juan Generating Station.

Torrez wrote the company's plan to delay issuance of the bonds until later this year or 2024 would be "detrimental to ratepayers" in a motion requesting the Public Regulation Commission to prevent PNM from issuing the bonds.

Such a move could require the utility to recover investments in San Juan through a ratemaking case, like the one currently underway. In that case, PNM could recover less for its lost investments.