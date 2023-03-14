State Attorney General Raúl Torrez has weighed in on plans by Public Service Company of New Mexico to delay the issuance of "securitized bonds" meant to help the electric utility recover investment costs after the closure of the San Juan Generating Station.
Torrez wrote the company's plan to delay issuance of the bonds until later this year or 2024 would be "detrimental to ratepayers" in a motion requesting the Public Regulation Commission to prevent PNM from issuing the bonds.
Such a move could require the utility to recover investments in San Juan through a ratemaking case, like the one currently underway. In that case, PNM could recover less for its lost investments.
Torrez filed the joint motion Friday with environmental advocacy group Western Resource Advocates.
"Despite the fact that the San Juan Generating Station stopped operating in 2022, PNM has elected to delay issuance of the energy transition bonds until late 2023 or early 2024 while simultaneously collecting rate payments from consumers for assets that are no longer in operation," Torrez said in a statement. "The Attorney General has filed today’s motion because he is concerned that the delay in issuance and the corresponding rise in interest rates will result in significantly higher costs to ratepayers."
A key provision of the 2019 Energy Transition Act enabled electric utilities to recover investments in shuttered fossil fuel projects via low-cost, securitized bonds.
The attorney general claims PNM's plan to delay the issuance of about $360 million in bonds from closing the last two units of San Juan Generating Station is unlawful, violating both the Energy Transition Act as well as its own financing order with the PRC.
"PNM’s delay, however, would allow the Company to continue collecting San Juan costs in rates, at its full cost of capital, after the plant has been abandoned and then, at its discretion, issue securitized bonds at some future date," the motion states. "Conceivably, by PNM’s reading of the law, the Company could issue the bonds after a period that would allow full depreciation of its stranded asset, effectively allowing it to recover its stranded costs twice."
The PRC ordered the company to begin issuing rate credits to its customers in June 2022, with $94 million per year set to go back to ratepayers as savings for the coal plant's costs.
PNM appealed the order to the state Supreme Court, and the court granted a stay on the commission's order that it reaffirmed in December.
PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval said the company was planning to time the issuance of the bonds with a rate case that ended up being delayed until December 2022. He added, ratepayers' savings from San Juan and the company's investments in recent years "all comes out in the wash."
"Our position is that this is now at the Supreme Court and the court has stayed action on this issue," Sandoval said.
However, Western Resource Advocates spokeswoman Cydney Beadles said the company over-earned for the first time last year since 2012, probably due to what have been called "phantom costs" from the shuttered coal plant. She pointed to a recent preliminary earnings test from February that showed PNM received 10.171% return on equity in 2022 — higher than the 9.575% return approved by the PRC.
"PNM significantly over-earned last year despite its claims to the Supreme Court that they would suffer immediate irreparable financial harm if they had to implement the Commission-ordered ETA rate credit," Beadles wrote in an email Tuesday. "I expect this is due in no small part to the non-existent [San Juan Generating Station] costs they are continuing to collect."
Beadles rejected PNM's assertions that holding off on issuing bonds and rate credits until after a rate case was better for ratepayers, saying consumer savings now would clearly benefit people more, as was intended by the Energy Transition Act.
"I don’t think there's ratepayer out there who would say, 'I’d rather not get this decrease on my bill now,' ” she said.