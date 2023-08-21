An angled injection well in 2016 on Los Alamos National Laboratory land meant to address a plume of underground chromium contamination. State and federal officials said Monday they were open to having a mediator help them work through an impasse on how to clean up the plume after state regulators ordered work stopped in March over fears of pushing it closer to a nearby pueblo.
State and federal officials said Monday they were open to having a mediator help them work through an impasse on how to clean up a decades-old toxic chromium plume under Los Alamos National Laboratory that poses a threat to a nearby pueblo.
State regulators in March ordered the U.S. Energy Department to stop extracting tainted water, treating it and injecting it back into the 1.5-mile-long plume to dilute the pollution, contending this approach pushed the contaminants toward San Ildefonso Pueblo and deeper into the aquifer.
Federal officials insist the pump-and-treat method is reducing the hexavalent chromium and creating a “hydraulic barrier” to keep it from spreading to the pueblo, but in April the agency complied with the state’s order to stop injecting treated water back into aquifer.
Now the contamination is rebounding and by winter is likely to erase any gains the agency made in a large part of the aquifer in the past 3½ years, a DOE cleanup manager told the Legislature’s Radioactive and Hazardous Materials Committee on Monday.
“Since we’ve stopped that hydraulic barrier, the chromium plume is continuing to move and recontaminating the aquifer that we’ve cleaned,” said Michael Mikolanis, head of DOE’s environmental management in Los Alamos.
But Rick Shean, the state Environment Department’s director of resource protection, said the monitoring wells showed the injections were not containing the pollutants or pulling them back as Mikolanis described but instead were pushing them outward.
State Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, asked them if they would consider bringing in a third party to offer a different viewpoint and help settle their differences — to which they both replied “yes.”
Mikolanis said the Energy Department has offered a grant to pay for an independent analyst, adding though it’s federal funding, this person would be neutral.
Steinborn recommended to Shean the state accept the federal government’s offer to fund a third set of eyes on the project.
It’s crucial the agencies move past their deadlock as soon as possible so they can tackle a serious environmental problem that will only worsen if cleanup is delayed, he said.
“We have two regulating entities that want to do the right thing — I believe that,” Steinborn said. “But they don’t agree on the right approach, they don’t necessarily agree on the problem.”
The panel then voted to send a formal letter to both agencies requesting they hire a mediator to assess the data and help resolve the dispute.
Hexavalent chromium is a known carcinogen. If ingested in drinking water, it can harm the liver, kidneys and reproductive systems, and some research indicates consuming large amounts over a long period can cause stomach cancer.
The sprawling plume under Sandia and Mortandad canyons is the result of lax disposal before environmental regulations were established in the 1970s.
Between 1957 and 1972, lab workers dumped water from an old power plant’s cooling towers into Sandia Canyon — water that had been funneled through steel pipes laced with hexavalent chromium to prevent corrosion.
From Sandia Canyon, the water traveled several miles to Mortandad Canyon and seeped into the earth, pooling about 1,000 feet underground in a massive plume the lab discovered in 2005.
Shean said the Energy Department was told to halt the pumping but keep extracting the contaminated water and move it to another site. There’s no reason for that part of the work to be shut down, he said.
“There’s nothing keeping DOE at this point ... to be more aggressive in their extraction,” Shean said. “They can amp it up and put it [contaminated water] in a place that we can all agree is not impairing the plume, as it is now.”
But Mikolanis contends trucking the water elsewhere is not feasible and would only remove a fraction of the 100 million gallons crews pump and treat in a year. Reinjection is the only solution, he said.
They also can’t amp up extraction any more than what the consent order calls for, Mikolanis said, referring to the 2016 agreement between the state and federal agencies under former Gov. Susana Martinez.
The state has sued the Department of Energy to repeal this consent agreement, claiming it’s too relaxed and does little to discourage slow or deficient work.
Mikolanis said the state is demanding DOE redesign the entire approach to the project, which could take years because of the complex guidelines involved. However, they could work out a short-term remedy to keep contaminants from rebuilding and spreading — and perhaps that’s where the third party can help, he added.
Rep. Tara Lujan, D-Santa Fe, said the problem is too pressing to drag on because of disputes. A third party could assist but even that will take time to get going, she said.
The aquifer is becoming contaminated again because the cleanup has stopped, so it needs to resume as quickly as possible, she said.