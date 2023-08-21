Tribe on front lines of fight over LANL nuke waste

An angled injection well in 2016 on Los Alamos National Laboratory land meant to address a plume of underground chromium contamination. State and federal officials said Monday they were open to having a mediator help them work through an impasse on how to clean up the plume after state regulators ordered work stopped in March over fears of pushing it closer to a nearby pueblo.

 

State and federal officials said Monday they were open to having a mediator help them work through an impasse on how to clean up a decades-old toxic chromium plume under Los Alamos National Laboratory that poses a threat to a nearby pueblo.

State regulators in March ordered the U.S. Energy Department to stop extracting tainted water, treating it and injecting it back into the 1.5-mile-long plume to dilute the pollution, contending this approach pushed the contaminants toward San Ildefonso Pueblo and deeper into the aquifer.

Federal officials insist the pump-and-treat method is reducing the hexavalent chromium and creating a “hydraulic barrier” to keep it from spreading to the pueblo, but in April the agency complied with the state’s order to stop injecting treated water back into aquifer.

