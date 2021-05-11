Organizations and businesses can request coronavirus vaccination events at the site of their operations or headquarters, the state Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department cited nonprofits, religious congregations and community centers as examples of groups that can make the request.
The Health Department set up a special website for this new service: getvaxnm.com.
The site asks for information about who will coordinate the event, the organization involved, how many vaccinations will be administered, and a couple of times and dates that would work for the group. The department also asks for some details about the site of the proposed event, such as whether electricity and shade will be available.
Dr. Tracie Collins, Cabinet secretary of the department, said the option is intended to make the vaccine available to people where they live and work.
“By offering organizations the opportunity to request on-site vaccination events, we’ll make getting a shot even easier,” Collins said in a news release.
In some cases, the department may combine multiple requests and create a single event, or redirect organizations to preexisting events.
Organizations that can bring at least 25 people to an event, including employees, group members, family members or neighbors, will qualify. The department will work with the organization on scheduling.
New Mexico residents may continue to register and self-schedule their vaccine appointments at vaccinenm.org.
