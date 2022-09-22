The state Board of Finance has awarded the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office more than $317,000 to prosecute people connected to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set of the Alec Baldwin film Rust in October, according to the board’s website.

The money — awarded in response to an emergency request from District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies — is only about half of what the District Attorney’s Office estimates it will need to bring charges against up to four people, according to a copy of the request obtained by The New Mexican.

The DA’s Office had requested $635,000 to cover the cost of prosecuting the case.

