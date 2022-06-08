Numbers count in a big way when it comes to the U.S. Census Bureau, and the federal agency did its job well in New Mexico, according to state officials.
A state-by-state evaluation of the 2020 census' accuracy found New Mexico's count was the most accurate in the nation, the state Department of Finance and Administration said Wednesday in a news release.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham applauded the state for its preparation for the census.
“This news further underscores the successful efforts led by the New Mexico Complete Count Commission and our partners with NM Counts 2020,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
The governor set up the Complete Count Commission to promote the census, zeroing in on hard-to-count areas. The commission was overseen by the Department of Finance and Administration.
A coalition of philanthropic organizations formed NM Counts 2020, which provided support to nonprofit organizations conducting census outreach around the state. The Santa Fe-based Thornburg Foundation and the Albuquerque Community Foundation led the coalition, state government said.
An accurate count guarantees a state will receive the correct share of federal resources for such services as schools, roads and health care.
The state estimated for every person counted in the census, New Mexico receives $36,000 in federal money. An undercount of just 1 percent would result in a loss of $780 million in the next decade, the state said.
New Mexico has been considered a difficult-to-count state and was expected by some to experience an undercount because of its rural nature and diverse minority communities, the news release said. This expectation, the state said, was deepened by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and interference by the administration of former President Donald Trump.