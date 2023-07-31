092822 jw trash pickup3.jpg

Operator Rudy Bustos helps Rio Arriba County residents dump their household garbage in October at the Alcalde Transfer Station. Residents turned to dumping their own trash after months of collection delays and a worsening financial crisis at North Central Solid Waste Authority. The state Attorney General announced Monday his office will investigate allegations of potentially illegal business practices by the authority made in a grand jury report.

The state Attorney General’s Office intends to investigate a special grand jury’s allegation the North Central Regional Solid Waste Authority harmed the citizens of Rio Arriba County through malfeasance, misappropriation of funds and unlawful liens.

“The allegations set forth in the report of the citizen’s grand jury investigation ... are deeply troubling,” Attorney General’s Office spokeswoman Lauren Rodriguez wrote in an email Monday.

Rodriguez wrote the Attorney General’s Office opened a separate investigation “and intends to use its civil enforcement authority to investigate whether and to what extent consumers have been harmed by unlawful business practices in the past and to prevent such practices in the future.”

