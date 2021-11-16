New Mexico added 1,048 new cases and another 12 fatalities in its daily COVID-19 update.
The state's positivity rate remained high Tuesday, at 12.4 percent, and its hospitalizations — 542 — are at levels that haven't been seen for nearly a year.
Of Tuesday's new cases, 302 were in Bernalillo County, which led the state's count. Santa Fe County had 33 and Rio Arriba County added 20. There were four in Los Alamos County.
The Department of Health reported 12 more deaths, bringing the state's overall count to 5,203 since the crisis began. Six of the 12 victims were from San Juan County, engulfed in another spike of the virus.
