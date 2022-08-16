Starbucks employee letter

Starbucks employees at 780 St. Michael's Drive sent CEO Howard Schultz a letter Monday indicating they intend to form a union.

A wave of unionizing at Starbucks sites nationwide has made landfall in Santa Fe.

Employees of the coffee shop at 780 St. Michael’s Drive, near the intersection with Calle Lorca, sent a letter Monday to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announcing they have filed a petition to unionize with the National Labor Relations Board. They join workers at more than 300 locations who have launched efforts to start unions since August 2021.

The action came the same day Starbucks Corp. filed a complaint accusing the National Labor Relations Board of misconduct by manipulating the election process and asked for union elections to be suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

