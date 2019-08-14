Bernard Ewell and Sali Randel stand Wednesday among myriad sunflowers outside their home in Cañoncito, 15 miles northwest of Las Vegas, N.M. They attribute a warm water leak from their home to their casita, a mild winter and a wet spring to the accelerated growth of their sunflowers, some standing as high as 15 feet. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
A hummingbird rests Wednesday on the stem of one of the many sunflowers outside Ewell and Randel’s home. Hundreds of hummingbirds, including broad-tailed, black-chinned, Calliope and rufous hummingbirds, buzz through the maze of flowers, drinking from 10 feeders around the property. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Bernard Ewell and Sali Randel of Cañoncito attribute a warm water leak from their home to their casita, a mild winter and a wet spring to the accelerated growth of their sunflowers, some standing as high as 15 feet.