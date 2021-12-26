The end of the holiday season is a good time for a House cleaning. My use of the capital H is intentional.
Because of its devotion to lobbyists instead of ordinary people, the New Mexico House of Representatives enables storefront lenders to charge the unconscionable annual interest rate of 175 percent.
Two members of the House are married to lobbyists who have been paid advocates for lending companies.
One is Rep. Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque. His spouse is high-powered lobbyist Vanessa Alarid. She advocated for the lending industry this year when it succeeded in maintaining the 175 percent interest rate.
The other lawmaker is House Majority Whip Doreen Gallegos, D-Las Cruces. She is married to another well-known lobbyist, Scott Scanland. He did not lobby for the lending companies this year but previously was one of their paid advocates.
Legislators should divorce themselves from any bill a spouse is lobbying on. New Mexico is a community property state. Income from lobbying also goes in the legislator’s pocket.
Maestas has tried to counter my argument by saying he cannot abstain, ever, if he is to do his job. He said his position is based on advice from someone with the National Conference of State Legislatures. If Maestas recused himself from any vote, he said, special interests could silence his voice again and again by hiring his wife as a lobbyist.
Down is up, and conflicts of interest must be allowed, at least in Maestas’ world.
It’s time for the full 70-member House of Representatives to take a stand. The chamber already looks villainous for its handling of interest rates. The least House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, can do is call on members to abstain from voting on any bills in which their spouse is lobbying.
Eliminating conflicts of interest is especially important on bills to reduce the triple-digit interest rates low-income people are charged by loan companies.
State senators early this year voted 25-14 to lower the rate from 175 percent to 36 percent. A mix of Democrats and Republicans in the House scotched the bill with a flurry of amendments, jacking up the proposed interest rate on many small loans to 99 percent.
Maestas and Gallegos voted for a 36 percent interest rate when the bill was heard in the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee.
Gallegos later was part of small group of House members who devised a mix of 99 percent and 36 percent interest rates. Maestas made a speech on the House floor favoring the “compromise” that would have included
99 percent rates.
With the Senate and House divided, the reform bill died. The 175 percent rate remains legal. It was a triumph of lobbying and an embarrassment for the House.
State credit unions had stepped up. Their leader promised to provide installment loans at rates of 36 percent or lower.
Most House members still took up for storefront lenders. They included Rep. Susan Herrera, D-Embudo, who was a sponsor of the bill to chop the interest rate to 36 percent.
“Almost 600,000 of these small installment loans have been taken out in New Mexico over the past year,” Herrera said. “These numbers tell us that families in our state need the option to access these emergency resources just to make ends meet. If we place the cap too low, they will be denied all loans and have no options left, so this compromise strikes this balance.”
Industry lobbyists couldn’t have said it better. Thirty-six percent somehow is minuscule.
Paul B. Stull, president and CEO of the Credit Union Association of New Mexico, saw the House deal-making for the failure it was.
“We help people get out of debt, not put them into debt that can ruin their lives. We charge rates that are a mere fraction of 175 percent,” he said.
Another bill to cut the interest rate to 36 percent might be introduced in the 30-day legislative session that starts next month. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham could open a place on the agenda for the bill.
Another option is for a lawmaker to propose a constitutional amendment lowering the interest rate. That maneuver would sidestep the governor by taking the proposal to a statewide vote of the people.
A proposed constitutional amendment would have to clear both chambers of the Legislature to make the ballot. The Senate is solid. Once more, the House might be an obstacle to reform.
Think New Mexico, a public policy organization, is pushing for a rate of no more than 36 percent. With the legislative session three weeks away, Think New Mexico already is counting votes in the House.
By its tally, 33 members support a 36 percent interest rate. Twenty-nine oppose the rate cut, and eight are undecided or not saying where they stand.
Fred Nathan, who heads Think New Mexico, places Maestas and Gallegos among the eight his organization rates as tossup votes.
My mailbox has overflowed with emails and letters about political inaction on this issue.
“The interest rate of 175 per-
cent is an outrage and it’s immoral,” one subscriber wrote.
Another stated: “Usury used to be illegal.”
In New Mexico’s House, it seems, lobbyists have more muscle than loan sharks did.
