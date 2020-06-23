Who knew picking up trash could offer such a refreshing break from isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic?
About 40 volunteers spread along Los Pinos Road in La Cienega on Tuesday as part of a collaborative cleanup organized by staff of El Rancho de las Golondrinas and Sunrise Springs Spa Resort, which are both preparing to reopen in July.
Outfitted in safety vests and face masks, with trash picker poles in hand, the volunteers broke into small groups to cover 18 sections of a 3-mile stretch of road, including entrances to the spa and the living history museum.
For the participants, the cleanup was an excuse to get out of the house and enjoy social interaction with others in the tightknit volunteer group.
With Sunrise Springs scheduled to reopen July 1 and Las Golondrinas hoping to open sometime in July, they decided to work together to tidy up an area notorious for accumulating debris.
“There’s quite a bit of trash along this road. It’s pretty much a continuous problem,” said Jennifer “Jen” Leighton, a sales manager for the spa.
“It’s a really tough time for our city,” added Jackie Camborde, director of development for Las Golondrinas. “So many people are furloughed, and trash is really piling up.”
From 9 a.m. to about 11 a.m., staff and volunteers scanned cracked dirt and overgrown weeds along the road, playing a game of I Spy with beer cans and fast-food wrappers.
“It’s a lot of booze bottles, papers and cups,” said Gordon Mark, a volunteer at Las Golondrinas for 18 years.
Tom Whitson, another volunteer, said he’d filled a bucket with Styrofoam, aluminum cans and tissue paper.
Most of those representing the museum were longtime volunteers.
“I was really happy to see our volunteers were so gung-ho to help,” Camborde said. “Everyone has been eager to get out and do something.”
“I missed my Las Golondrinas people,” said Lynn Hathaway, who has volunteered with weaving and gardening at the museum for 10 years.
“These people are your friends, your family. You miss seeing them,” Mark agreed.
As the sun grew hotter and the roads became cleaner, Camborde and her 11-year-old son, Alex Kutsko, exchanged a high-five. Alex dropped a giant trash bag at his mom's feet.
"It was nice that we had such a good turnout and that our volunteers were so happy to be there and be doing something to help the community — but also to just be a community ourselves as well,” Camborde said.
"I don't think we knew how much we'd missed each other."
