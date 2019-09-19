Students returned to St. Michael’s High School on Thursday after classes were canceled Wednesday to investigate a suspected gas leak.
Students had evacuated Wednesday morning after “a funny smell in the hallway and library.”
The gas company performed safety tests and determined the building was safe, school President Taylor Gantt said. Because of the time required to do the tests, school officials decided to cancel school, practices, games and other activities for the day.
The culprits turned out to be two Bunsen burners that had not been completely turned off in one of the school’s science labs, Gantt said.
He said the school is taking the opportunity to make upgrades to the master gas valves in a couple of the classrooms.