A positive COVID-19 test for a St. Michael’s High School student who attended the homecoming dance last weekend led to the quarantine of dozens of unvaccinated students, school President Tom Coughlan said.
Administrators were informed of the case Monday, Coughlan said, estimating about 45 unvaccinated students who were at Saturday night’s dance in the Tipton Center were required to quarantine.
Coughlan said contact tracing was almost impossible to conduct because administrators could not determine if students properly wore their masks during the event, so they decided Monday to send home all unvaccinated students who had attended the dance.
The event was open to St. Michael’s middle and high school students.
The school had not received confirmation of any other coronavirus cases tied to the dance by Thursday, Coughlan added, and Monday’s case was the first on-campus case of the virus reported this school year.
According to the New Mexico Public Education Department’s COVID-19 rules, unvaccinated students must quarantine for 10 days if they contract the coronavirus or are deemed close contacts of someone with a confirmed case.
Coughlan said quarantined students at St. Michael’s can return to school Oct. 27.
Administrators did not consider closing the campus, he said, because they knew the vaccination status of almost every student. Some parents who had not previously provided vaccine documentation to the school did so this week to ensure their child could continue to attend classes, he added.
Between 85 percent and 90 percent of the 450 students at St. Michael’s, which serves grades 7-12, are vaccinated, Coughlan said.
The quarantined students have been able to maintain contact with their teachers through email and virtual meetings to ensure they do not miss any schoolwork, he said. “It’s kinda like office hours in college. Between 8 and 8:30 [a.m.] and 3:30 and 4 [p.m.], they can get individualized tutorial time on Zoom.”
The quarantine also had an impact on the school’s athletic programs. On Wednesday, head football coach Joey Fernandez confirmed 10 players will not take part in Friday’s football game at Las Vegas Robertson.
Michael Feldewert, the school’s boys soccer coach, said he had a player among the quarantined group as well.
