Starbucks baristas Michael McEwen, left, Shawn Harper-Ray and Mia Negrete huddle against the wind Thursday in the parking lot next to the Starbucks on St. Michaels Drive. The workers are on strike against the store where they have been trying to organize a union.

Eight employees at the Starbucks store at 780 St. Michael’s Drive at Calle Lorca went on strike Thursday to protest what they called unfair labor practices by the store manager and company interference with employees’ union activities, Starbucks Workers United union leaders announced.

The employees said they intended to strike until 5 a.m. Saturday.

Shawn Harper-Ray, a St. Michael’s Starbucks employee who has been leading unionizing efforts since August, said most of the roughly 25 employees were in favor of striking but were afraid of manager Betsy Gibson.

Striking Starbucks baristas Tristan Wideman, from left, Michael McEwen and Tony Desmond talk to motorists lining up Thursday in the drive-thru at Starbucks on St. Michaels Drive.
Striking Starbucks baristas Michael McEwen, left, Tony Desmond, and Shawn Harper-Ray cheer as a motorist pulls out of the drive-thru line Thursday at Starbucks on St. Michaels Drive.

