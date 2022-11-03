Starbucks baristas Michael McEwen, left, Shawn Harper-Ray and Mia Negrete huddle against the wind Thursday in the parking lot next to the Starbucks on St. Michaels Drive. The workers are on strike against the store where they have been trying to organize a union.
Eight employees at the Starbucks store at 780 St. Michael’s Drive at Calle Lorca went on strike Thursday to protest what they called unfair labor practices by the store manager and company interference with employees' union activities, Starbucks Workers United union leaders announced.
The employees said they intended to strike until 5 a.m. Saturday.
Shawn Harper-Ray, a St. Michael’s Starbucks employee who has been leading unionizing efforts since August, said most of the roughly 25 employees were in favor of striking but were afraid of manager Betsy Gibson.
Harper-Ray said the strike came about after what was promoted as a staff meeting and potluck ended up as 20 people working the jobs of five people to close the store, with employees getting in each other’s way.
“I’m going to have to refer you to the media hotline,” Gibson said.
The Starbucks media hotline would not answer specific questions on the record but did supply explanations on background.
“We appreciate our partners throughout Santa Fe who were providing the Starbucks experience for each other and our customers without interruptions at this location and four other stores today,” the hotline stated in an email. “We respect our partners’ right to engage in lawful labor activity.”
Harper-Ray and six other St. Michael’s employees in early August signed a letter to Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz to announce they had filed to unionize. The Starbucks in Albuquerque at Rio Grande Boulevard and Interstate 40 in September won the first union vote in New Mexico.
The St. Michael’s unionizing plans went awry in mid-September when Harper-Ray took 10 days off and upon return discovered that most of the active unionizing employees had been transferred to other stores.
Not certain how much union support she would get from new employees, Harper-Ray withdrew the union application from the National Labor Relations Board; she said she intends to refile in March, the earliest allowed time, as six months are required to reapply.
“If we voted now and lost, we would have to wait a year,” Harper-Ray said.
Harper-Ray only started at that Starbucks in May but quickly noticed employee discontent with a prior manager who, Harper-Ray said, regularly said inappropriate things to employees and customers.
“I was sick of hearing people say they would quit,” Harper-Ray said. “I want to see things improve. Good people work here. I just want to see things improve.”
Harper-Ray said Gibson was brought in soon after she filed for unionization.
“The previous manager made gross comments about employees and customers,” Harper-Ray said. “The new manager on the first day said we were family. On the second day I worked with her, she didn’t give me my lunch break.”
Barista Tony Desmond, another striker, said he frequently does shift manager work but doesn’t get paid for it.
“I open the store every morning; I run the floor; I tell everybody where to go,” Desmond said. “I run everything. That would be a shift manager. I don’t get paid as a shift manager.”
Unrest has struck Starbucks across the country in the past year.
More than 250 Starbucks stores in 35 states are now unionized, with another 325-plus having filed for union elections. The first Starbucks union effort was announced Aug. 30, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y., where the employees voted in favor of a union on Dec. 9, 2021.
Regarding the St. Michael’s store, the Starbucks Workers United union maintains “Starbucks has interfered with these workers’ rights to Union membership by retaliating against workers who voluntarily participate in Union activity. The Company, for example, has discriminated against an employee by denying him breaks and lunch periods because of his Union support.”
Employees are complaining about not being paid tips on time on Tuesday, having schedules changed at the last minute, having hours cut, having to make an appointment to talk with the manager and those appointments not always being kept. Harper-Rae said it was easier to access other Santa Fe Starbucks' managers than her own manager.
"We can't go to the backroom to drink water," Harper-Rae said. "We want to be heard, but we haven't been heard. It became apparent there wasn't going to be a better time."
All eight strikers were aware they could get fired — but they haven’t been.
“Who’s going to do the work?” said Desmond, noting that several striking workers train new employees.
Harper-Rae and other strikers acknowledged Starbucks has decent benefits and said union efforts and the strike were more because of management at the St. Michael’s store, which opened in 2019, than against Starbucks in general.
Neither the national Starbucks Workers United nor the regional SBWU Southwest covering New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada responded to emails from The New Mexican.