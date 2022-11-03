Eight employees at the Starbucks store at 780 St. Michael’s Drive at Calle Lorca went on strike Thursday to protest what they called unfair labor practices by the store manager and company interference with employees' union activities, Starbucks Workers United union leaders announced.

The employees said they intended to strike until 5 a.m. Saturday.

Shawn Harper-Ray, a St. Michael’s Starbucks employee who has been leading unionizing efforts since August, said most of the roughly 25 employees were in favor of striking but were afraid of manager Betsy Gibson.

