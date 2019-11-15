RIO RANCHO — Amber Marbourg’s awakening came at perhaps the lowest moment of the 2019 season for the Lady Horsemen.
The St. Michael’s junior middle hitter was struggling with her transition to the varsity level, and in turn, the Lady Horsemen struggled with her. When she broke through with a nine-kill, three-block performance in a four-game loss to the Lady Jaguars on Sept. 19, it signal the beginning of the Lady Horsemen turnaround.
On Friday night, Marbourg helped the Lady Horsemen speak loud and clear that they are back to defend their Class 3A state title. Marbourg had six kills and provided a presence at the net that led fourth-seeded St. Michael’s to a convincing 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 sweep over No. 1 Tularosa in the winner’s bracket semifinals of the Class 3A State Volleyball Tournament in the Santa Ana Star Center.
With the win, the Lady Horsemen (18-7) secured a spot in the championship semifinals at 3 p.m. Saturday. With a win, they will play for the state championship for the second straight year and complete their transformation from a young, inexperienced team that faced a long road back.
“Over the summer, I’ve grown so much in my confidence on and off the court,” Marbourg said. “That helps so much for the team. Our entire front row has just grown so much.”
St. Michael’s can thank “The Process” for that. Valerie Sandoval, the second-year Lady Horsemen head coach, stuck to her plan of coaching and developing the players coming up from last year’s junior varsity squad charged with replacing eight seniors. She remained steadfast, even after a 5-5 start.
“At the beginning of the year, we lost to Los Alamos and we lost to Capital and we lost to Santa Fe High,” Sandoval said. “All of that had to do with inexperience. We’ve had some battles with [Las Vegas] Robertson, and we’re growing every single time we play them.”
Ever since being swept by Santa Fe High on Sept. 24, the Lady Horsemen have gone 12-2, tied for the District 2-3A top spot in the regular season and won the district tournament title. A night after looking shaky in dispatching No. 5 Albuquerque Sandia Prep in a five-game thriller in the quarterfinals on Thursday, St. Michael’s looked crisp and in sync in overpowering Tularosa.
The performance was so dominating, the Lady Wildcats (20-3) led three times during the match — after a Lady Horsemen missed serve to open the match, then by 7-6 and 8-7 scores in Game 3. Otherwise, St. Michael’s was in control.
Tularosa was within 10-8 in Game 1 on Hailey Zamora’s tip kill, but St. Michael’s proceeded to score six of the next seven points to take a 16-9 lead after junior outside hitter Lily Barker’s kill. It was one of 10 on the night for her.
It highlighted the problem opponents have against a more balanced Lady Horsemen attack — teams can’t simply focus their defense on Barker.
“I’m still seeing some blocks, but not as much as I did the beginning of the season,” Barker said.
Much of that is attributable to Marbourg’s emergence during the second half of the season. She is averaging 7.5 kills per contest. She’s not alone, though. Junior Stella Valencia is averaging 6 kills per match over the past three weeks, while senior Molly Maestas has found the right balance between setting and hitting duties.
She had seven kills and a block against Tularosa, while Valencia had six kills. Maestas said she and fellow setter Jayla Martinez have found the right chemistry, and with the rise of Marbourg and Valencia, it has allowed her to find her moments to join the attack.
“It balances itself more now,” Maestas said. “We know that if we stay in some rotations where it might be longer for my half [as setter] or longer for her half, but it’s a good balance now.”
It’s come at the perfect time, and it might pave the way to a second blue trophy by Saturday night.
Class 3A winners bracket
No. 2 Las Vegas Robertson 3, No. 3 Hatch Valley 0
The Lady Cardinals, the other half of the 2-3A co-champion with St. Michael’s, had to wait out a five-game battle between Dulce and Hagerman in the 2A winner’s bracket semifinal before they took the court. They made the most of it, though, by trouncing the Lady Bears, 25-16, 25-10, 25-21.
Robertson (19-5) will play in the other championship semifinal at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Hatch Valley was within 17-13 in the opener, but Robertson reeled off four straight points to settle the outcome. In Game 2, the Lady Cardinals broke out a 13-2 lead and never looked back. If they had, they would have seen suspended head coach Stacy Fulgenzi sitting behind them on the floor of the Star Center. Fulgenzi has not coached the team since Oct. 7, when she was placed on paid leave pending an ongoing district investigation.
Loser’s bracket
No. 11 Santa Fe Indian School saw its season come to an end in the opening round of the loser’s bracket. However, the Lady Braves (8-17) didn’t just roll over, pushing Sandia Prep in Games 2 and 3 of a 25-15, 25-23, 25-21 Lady Sundevils win.
No. 10 Santa Fe Prep almost held on against No. 8 Socorro, but the Lady Warriors came back to win in five games. The Blue Griffins end the season at 11-12.
