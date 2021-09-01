The future for the dormant St. Francis Cathedral School property starts now.
As COVID-19 bred uncertainty about the future in November, former golf pro Racquel Huslig drove by the 1949 John Gaw Meem creation as she had done for years. Only this time, Huslig saw a “for sale” sign at the well-traveled corner of Alameda Street and Paseo de Peralta.
“I figured out how to make a U-turn in the middle of the road,” Huslig said.
She wrote down the names of Santa Fe Properties brokers Rusty Wafer and Philip Gudwin. She quickly called Wafer, who has since died, and by Dec. 2 was under contract for a sale that closed June 30 for $4.75 million.
Santa Fe Properties had listed the 36,360-square-foot school building on 1.77 acres in August 2020 for $3.6 million on behalf of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, which had leased the property to the New Mexico School for the Arts from 2010 to 2019.
Huslig was told several offers were on the table, so she was willing to offer a premium.
“With me, it is location, character, history, style, the parking, the corner. Everything about its positioning,” Huslig said. “It just made sense. It’s just about this piece of art standing at this corner.”
The school property comes with that most precious downtown commodity: about 100 parking spaces.
But Huslig said the lawn that wraps around the corner intrigues her as much as the building itself.
“To me, the focal point is the outdoor space,” she said. “It can be a combination of green space, patio space, potentially a cafe or restaurant.”
Huslig and business partner Claude “Pete” Edmonds, a retired investment broker, did not buy the cathedral school with a grand plan in place.
“Even to this day, we are in the discovery phase of what is going to be the right fit, how the pieces come together to make it work,” she said. “We will have mixed-use, public-private, a mix of living space. I don’t think we will have retail. We will have more the flavor of Santa Fe food, an event space, places where people can live, small studio spaces.”
The 14 classrooms on the Paseo de Peralta side likely will be residential, while the gym and other rooms on the Alameda side will be commercial enterprises and may include a restaurant or cafe, Huslig said.
“We’re tiptoeing through the fields so far,” Huslig said. “We’re not in any hurry to meet any deadlines. I’d hope we have some launch of activity and change in early spring. [By] March, we should have an idea.”
Huslig, neé Racquel Contreras Garza, grew up in Albuquerque, lives primarily in Placitas but has had a second home in Santa Fe since 1991. She grew up an athlete but has been involved in development much of her life.
She became a Ladies Professional Golf Association golf pro but never sought to play on the LPGA Tour.
“I always realized I want to be involved in the business side of golf,” she said.
Huslig and then-husband Todd Huslig were involved in the construction of the Twin Warriors Golf Club on Santa Ana Pueblo, and Racquel Huslig oversaw the pre-opening stages of the Sandia Golf Club. She was its head golf professional for 22 years from 1988 to 2010.
“My run in the golf industry was needing change,” she said. “It was time to replant myself.”
Through the 2010s, she “dabbled” in industrial warehouse development, was involved in agricultural projects and was “entering into some storage development.” She created a line of DVDs and digital downloads called ClubHeads to inspire kids’ interest in golf. She did this through five of her companies.
But all of her attention is now turned to the St. Francis Cathedral School property.
“It definitely puts everything on the back burner,” she said. “This is definitely a driving element.”
The building is under historic protection, and Huslig acknowledges the exterior will remain intact.
The archdiocese since 2003 has contemplated redeveloping 5.5 acres adjoining the cathedral. In 2006, it consolidated the school with Cristo Rey Parochial School to create Santo Niño Regional Catholic School just south of Santa Fe.
The church initially proposed redeveloping the 5.5 acres with a new parish hall, possibly a parking garage and leasing the school building for restaurants, shops and other retail. In 2004, those ideas evolved to converting the school into housing, shops and office space.
The archdiocese brought in El Paso developer HBC Land in 2006 for what had become The Cathedral Project. It entered into a 99-year lease with HBC Land, a company also referred to as Hunt Building Corp., Hunt Land Corp. and Hunt Development. The lease lasted only a couple years as the 2008 economic turmoil unfolded.
Two years later, New Mexico School for the Arts moved into the school building, remaining there until relocating to the former Sanbusco Market Center in mid-2019.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.