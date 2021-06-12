The Rev. Peter Vazquez Schmitt dons his robe for his ordination Saturday at St. Bede’s Episcopal Church. Schmitt, who was recently named associate rector at St. Bede’s, graduated in May from Church Divinity School of the Pacific in Berkley, Calif. At the seminary, Schmitt was winner of the Fran Toy Prize for Multicultural Ministry and the John Mickelson Preaching Award.

View (1) comment

(1) comment

Prince Michael of The House of David
Prince Michael Jauregui

Congratulations and blessing to Rev. Schmitt and the entire congregation!

Great photography, Mr. Weber.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.