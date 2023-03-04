022423WaterSteward_LS_2.JPG

Lisa Ferrand has helped clean a stretch of the Santa Fe River from Frenchy’s Field to Siler Road with the help of volunteers. Some locals have taken notice of the changes and also volunteered.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Lisa Farrand took her dog for a walk along the Santa Fe River Trail one day in 2021 and was struck by the heaps of trash piling up by the water.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my God, there’s so much trash,’ ” Farrand recalled.

“Is there anything we can do to clean this section up?” she remembers thinking. “Because it was so depressing to walk there and see all this trash, like just so much trash.”