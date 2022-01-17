The painting encompasses many of the familiar elements: Bones, antlers, primroses, vertebrae; the artist's beloved Pedernal mesa, where her ashes were scattered after her death.
Spring has all the signs of an authentic Georgia O'Keeffe.
What makes it unusual is the combination of so many of the painter's trademarks in one giant piece — a canvas that stretches 7 feet long and 4 feet wide.
The artwork also is significant because it might be the first O'Keeffe created after making New Mexico her permanent home in the postwar years, said Dale Kronkright, head of conservation at the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum and the man behind a lengthy and expensive restoration of the 1948 painting.
The restoration effort, which involved the kind of research and investigation often associated with private detectives, data-driven journalists and IRS agents, came decades after the painting was damaged — likely due to tarantulas.
Kronkright said there's evidence the large spiders burrowed into the adobe roof of the shed where O'Keeffe kept the painting, creating holes that led to rainwater dripping on the canvas. The cracks, water spots and other deterioration might have been discovered between 1952, when O'Keeffe displayed the painting in a New York gallery, and 1959, when she wrote to her personal art conservator, Caroline Keck, saying she was going to send the work for repairs.
Keck told her it would be a "tough job" given the extensive water stains on the right side of the canvas, Kronkright said.
Over the years, white paint O'Keeffe had used on much of the top half of the canvas had "an opaque, almost milky quality" that needed to be brightened, he said.
It wasn't easy for Kronkright and his volunteer staff of two to restore the painting. It required poring over documents and letters to and from O'Keeffe to learn more about when and where the painting was made; chemical testing and paint analysis to see which materials she used coming out of the war-ration years; and creating the right adhesive to apply to the cracks.
Kronkright also painted in areas damaged by water and lined the work with a second canvas to help protect it.
The effort took over two years, and much of the work was done in a gallery space at the museum, where members of the public could wander in and watch — a first for the museum when it came to restoration efforts.
By Kronkright's estimate, the project cost $145,000 and took over 1,250 hours to complete the job.
Now Spring appears close to its original form and hangs on the wall of one of the first gallery rooms visitors pass through in the museum.
Looking at the rare mix of forms and colors in the painting, Kronkrite deemed it "an experiment."
He meant O'Keeffe was combining both familiar themes and a mix of new pigments and paints as she perhaps strove to pay homage to her beloved New Mexico while bidding goodbye to her past life with her husband, Alfred Stieglitz, who died in 1946.
O'Keeffe had never tackled a canvas so large. She told one friend in a letter she didn't know if anyone would ever buy the work. She wrote again later to say it was the best thing she had ever painted.
The piece may speak to the expanse of the region and how it called to her, or perhaps it's a visual symbol that said, "I've found home."
Ariel Plotek, curator of the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, said O'Keeffe didn't like speaking plainly about what her works meant, and Spring was no exception.
"She wanted to avoid a single interpretation of her work," Plotek said. "She liked the meaning to be open-ended and not dictated to the viewer."
Kronkright said Spring achieves what O'Keeffe wanted — "to engage the viewer and ask questions."
And despite all of his research, he still has lots of questions about the painting, which the museum has owned since it opened in 1997.
Looking at the way O'Keeffe painted an uneven horizon that tilts up as the viewer's eyes move from left to right — something she never did again — he said he still hasn't found the "pieces of that puzzle."
