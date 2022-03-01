The short-lived December storms that promised some relief amid a stubborn drought will fade further into memory in New Mexico, with the spring months forecast to be warmer and drier than normal.
La Niña, the Pacific Ocean weather pattern that leaves the Southwest drier in the winter, is weakening, but the next three months will continue to be arid, according to long-range weather reports.
Although this weather makes for more pleasant outdoor recreation, it also can raise wildfire dangers, especially in areas where sporadic rainstorms have spurred the growth of vegetation that later dried out and turned flammable.
The Climate Prediction Center forecasts a 50 percent to 60 percent chance of below-normal precipitation in the state and a 60 percent to 70 percent chance of warmer-than-average temperatures in March, April and May, said Brian Guyer, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
"The individual months may vary," Guyer said. "But on average, we expect it to be drier than normal."
The Santa Fe area averages about 2.5 inches of precipitation in those three months, Guyer added.
This is the second La Niña year in a row, though the Southwest saw some heavier-than-expected snowfall in late December.
The good news, Guyer said, is February had below-normal cold nights, which helped keep the snowpack from melting as early as it did last year.
Having a wet spell in December also infused the snowpack with additional moisture that made it less powdery and less likely to blow away, he said, noting the snow was helped further by winds being fairly mild in the past month.
"Our snowpack is in a little better shape than it was last year," Guyer said.
The snowpack will thin through this week because of above-normal warmth and dryness, but should thicken again over the weekend as cold, wet weather returns to the mountains, Guyer said.
Temperatures are forecast to be higher than average, which are about 42 degrees in March, 49 degrees in April and 57.5 degrees in May, he said.
Fall rains last year, although welcome, caused grasses and other vegetation to grow more lush. They have since dried out and increased wildfire dangers, said Julie Anne Overton, a spokeswoman for the Santa Fe National Forest.
"As we move into spring, we're a little concerned about all those fine fuels out there," Overton said. "We know the drought is going to persist, but sometimes we get those weather patterns that give us some moisture in early spring."
If there's no precipitation, the vegetation will be even drier, and that's especially hazardous when winds kick up in March and April, she said.
It will be important for people who go out in the forests for recreation to take precautions, such as making sure a campfire is doused and its embers are cool before leaving, Overton said. People also should use common sense and not toss cigarettes onto the ground or do anything that creates a spark, she added.
The AccuWeather website on Tuesday provided a forecast for meteorological spring, which begins March 1, as opposed to the astronomical spring that starts on the equinox three weeks later. The forecast said the West might get some scattered spring storms but would remain in the drought's grip. It also predicted a warmer-than-normal spring.
Guyer said one question is how much the overnight lows will rise.
"Actually, it's the low temperatures that have really been contributing a lot to our warming over the recent couple of decades," he said.
