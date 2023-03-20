Alessandra Gonzalez, center, walks back to the ski lift Monday after snowboarding down a beginner slope. Hundreds of people flocked to Ski Santa Fe on the first official day of spring as cold, wet weather dumped 5 inches of snow in 12 hours.
Bob Martin rides a ski lift Monday at Ski Santa Fe. With wintry weather in Northern New Mexico extending past the first official day of spring, Jack Dant, the ski basin’s mountain manager, said the facility’s 2022-23 season won’t be extended but is already scheduled to end a week later than usual on April 9.
Monday was the first official day of spring, but it seems no one let the clouds over Northern New Mexico in on the secret.
Instead of the sunshine and warmer weather usually associated with springtime, the City Different was hit with cold winds, rain and snow flurries.
Matt DeMaria, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said the week is expected to be wet and cool in Santa Fe, thanks to a series of Pacific storm systems that recently moved into northwestern parts of New Mexico. What comes next is difficult to predict, he added.
“It could change at any point. … As far as the next week, though, we don’t see that change to warmer [weather] happening,” DeMaria said.
While the wintry weather might have impeded some spring breakers’ plans, skiers and snowboarders at Ski Santa Fe were thrilled with the conditions on the slopes Monday, when intermittent snowfall provided a fresh powder base.
Charles Atwell, 73, said he arrived at the ski basin at the crack of dawn. Now retired, Atwell said he skies a couple of times a week and is “stoked” for the great snow conditions to last a little longer than usual this year.
“The first thing that came to my mind — and the other old guys from Santa Fe — is that this is the way things used to be back in the late ’50s when the Santa Fe ski basin opened,” Atwell said.
He added he would be happy if snow from the late-season storms could stick around at the ski basin all the way into June.
Despite wintry conditions stretching into late March, Ski Santa Fe will likely close as planned April 9. Jack Dant, who works as the ski basin’s mountain manager, said the 2022-23 season is already scheduled to end a week later than usual.
“Originally, we would have closed April 2, but we were optimistic and decided to set our closing date at April 9 this year. So, by default, we are staying open an extra week,” Dant said.
He added snow quality at the ski basin has been amazing for this time of year, when skiers are often face icy or slushy slopes. A snow report on Ski Santa Fe’s website late Monday afternoon showed the ski basin had received 29 inches of new snow in the last seven days and 5 inches in the previous 12 hours. The resort reported 98% of the was mountain open, with a base of 92 inches and total snowfall this season of 209 inches.
Taos Ski Valley, also set for an April 9 closing date, could not be reached for comment on whether the ski season might go longer there.
The heavy snow hitting Northern New Mexico’s higher elevations in recent days has caused some trouble for Ski Santa Fe visitors as they prepare to descend the mountain. Jerome Sanchez, a 19-year-old parking employee at the ski basin, said he and his colleagues have had to help about 80 drivers a day free their vehicles in the last four or five days.
“It’s nice to have us around because we can come and help you get out of the snow if you get stuck, so [visitors] aren’t too mad about it,” Sanchez said.
Shannon Baumann, 43, took the winter weather as an opportunity to ski for the first time Monday. Visiting the ski basin from central Texas with her boyfriend, Matt McCann, Baumann said it was cool to see snow in late March because she doesn’t get real snow back home.
“Going down the bunny slope for the first time was scary just because I’m — my legs are not used to any of this. … I’m already tired,” Baumann said. “It’s an experience.”
Spring break in Santa Fe also created an opportunity for employees of Santa Fe Public Schools to spend time at the ski basin with family. Speech pathologist Susanna Maurice, 38, went up the mountain with her husband, Damek Maurice — the volunteer medical director at the ski basin — and their 2-year-old son, Jude.
As her husband and son went out to ski, Susanna Maurice — who is pregnant — stayed in the lodge and enjoyed the snow from inside. While she is happy Santa Fe winters have sunshine sprinkled in most of the time, she said she is ready for a typical spring.
“I keep saying, ‘I’m ready for spring. I’m ready for spring,’ and it’s not here,” she said.