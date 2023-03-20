Monday was the first official day of spring, but it seems no one let the clouds over Northern New Mexico in on the secret.

Instead of the sunshine and warmer weather usually associated with springtime, the City Different was hit with cold winds, rain and snow flurries.

Matt DeMaria, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said the week is expected to be wet and cool in Santa Fe, thanks to a series of Pacific storm systems that recently moved into northwestern parts of New Mexico. What comes next is difficult to predict, he added.