Spokesman: N.M. lieutenant governor cited after fender bender in Santa Fe

By Daniel J. Chacón
Nov 15, 2022

Santa Fe police cited Lt. Gov. Howie Morales for following too closely after he rear-ended another vehicle in Santa Fe late last month.

No one was injured in the crash, Jim Farrell, a spokesman for the lieutenant governor, said Tuesday.

Farrell said Morales was driving a state-owned vehicle to an automotive repair shop to fix a tire leak when he rear-ended another motorist "who cut in front of him" on Cerrillos Road.

"The airbag deployed, and that's always a jarring experience if you've ever done it," Farrell said, adding Morales had a sore neck after the collision.

Farrell said the other drive was "fine," and she drove away in her vehicle after police were called and she exchanged insurance information with Morales.

Santa Fe police did not respond to requests for comment on the incident.

While Farrell didn't know the exact date of the accident, he said it happened on a weekday afternoon at the end of October.