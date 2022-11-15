Santa Fe police cited Lt. Gov. Howie Morales for following too closely after he rear-ended another vehicle in Santa Fe late last month.

No one was injured in the crash, Jim Farrell, a spokesman for the lieutenant governor, said Tuesday.

Farrell said Morales was driving a state-owned vehicle to an automotive repair shop to fix a tire leak when he rear-ended another motorist "who cut in front of him" on Cerrillos Road..

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community