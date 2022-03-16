Ultra-low-cost air carrier Spirit Airlines will start service Aug. 3 at the Albuquerque International Sunport, city of Albuquerque and airline officials announced at a news conference Thursday.
Spirit is the first airline added at the airport since Allegiant Airlines started flying to Albuquerque in 2016.
It will offer daily service between Albuquerque and Las Vegas, Nev.
Spirit also announced new Las Vegas destinations to Boise, Idaho, and Reno, Nev.
Consumer Reports in 2018 ranked Spirit as the worst airline in America. It achieves ultra-low airfares by charging extra fees for reserving seats, obtaining boarding passes, checking in at the airport, bringing baggage, and purchasing snacks and drinks.
Spirit, based in Miramar, Fla., serves 67 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean. It is the second largest carrier at the Las Vegas, Nev., airport.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.