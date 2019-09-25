Cameras that catch speeders in the act could again show up on a Santa Fe street near you.
But this time, they may not be inside so-called speed vans.
Four years after the city pulled the plug on a program in which unmanned police vehicles equipped with radar and cameras photographed speeding motorists and generated tickets by mail, the Santa Fe Police Department is considering rolling out new roadside devices known as “transportable speed safety cameras.”
“Currently, we aren’t thinking STOP vans,” Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said in a statement Wednesday, referring to the Santa Fe Traffic Operations Program. “But we are thinking innovative technology like Transportable Speed Safety Cameras.”
The police department recommends city leaders approve use of the new speed-monitoring system in areas around school zones, senior centers and park or recreation sites as part of an effort to make streets safer.
“We know that technology can be effective,” police Chief Andrew Padilla said in a statement. “In this case we think it is a great opportunity to complement our other campaigns like Operation Spring Blitz, Back to School Blitz and Fall Blitz.”
Despite having a different name, the new technology accomplishes the same result as the speed van cameras but uses a box-like device rather than a specially equipped vehicle.
While the devices are transportable, they wouldn’t be easy to steal or tip over, Padilla said. The heavy piece of equipment is bolted to the ground, requiring “a handful of people to tip them over,” the chief said.
A vandal or thief would also be relatively easy to identify, said Kristine Mihelcic, the city’s constituent and council services director. “We would have you on camera if you were trying to steal it,” she said.
But that might not prevent someone from vandalizing it. In 2012, a Santa Fe man so frustrated with the speed van program shot up an unmanned police vehicle parked alongside Bishops Lodge Road. The man, who was dressed in a nightgown, became known as the “speed-cam commando.”
The city’s use of cameras to catch speeders has been a source of controversy. Opponents see an overreach of government surveillance and an easy way for the city to make money off its residents, while police, some city officials and others see them as a mechanism to make city streets safer.
“Speed camera devices create awareness about safe driving,” a city memo said. “The tool encourages motorists to slow down in school zones and residential areas or to face a fee for a violation.”
The city first deployed mobile speed vans in 2009 but ended the program in 2013 after its former contractor, Redflex Traffic Systems, became embroiled in a bribery scandal in other states.
A divided City Council later passed a resolution to reintroduce speed cameras, but the idea was put on hold earlier this year as the police department evaluated a beefed-up traffic enforcement initiative in which 10 police officers were assigned to crack down on violations.
The city said the speed van cameras appeared to have a positive outcome on driver behavior.
“The impact of the program was seen most clearly in 2011, with overall motor vehicle crashes decreasing,” though there was a slight increase beginning in 2012 that later stabilized, the city said.
“The most compelling data include the number of crashes with injuries; they went from a 6 percent increase in 2010 to a 5 percent decrease in 2011, an overall reduction of crashes by 11 percent,” a city report said. “The number of crashes with injuries increased into the double-digit values in 2014 when the professional services agreement [with Redflex Traffic Systems] came to an end and [the] STOP Program was discontinued.”
The new technology includes three-dimensional tracking radar, high-resolution images, high-definition video and live streaming, according to the police department.
“The built-in high-resolution camera can be configured to trigger at different speeds at different times of the day to complement school zones,” according to the city, which issued a question-and-answer sheet shortly before a presentation by the police department at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
Since the presentation was only informational, the governing body took no action.
Council members did raise several questions and concerns, ranging from the locations the police department proposes to deploy the cameras to the accuracy of the devices.
City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler said five of the eight proposed locations are in the south or southwest parts of the city.
“The last time something very similar to this was on the agenda, I got many, many phones calls, many letters, emails, from people who were concerned about targeting,” she said. “It’s probably no surprise that that side of town includes a lot more Hispanics, low-income, and I have a real concern for that, and I would just want to voice it right now. … This could carry a whole different meaning in practice, which I for one would not look forward to.”
City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth questioned whether it would be prudent to try out the cameras with a pilot project.
“We can definitely do that,” Padilla said, adding that the idea of the proposed transportable cameras was to “ease into the program.” He left open the possibility that speed vans still could be part of the traffic safety effort.
“These are all merely suggestions,” he said.
In other cities where the proposed new technology has been deployed, the cameras, which Santa Fe can only station on city roadways and not on state roads or highways, are first calibrated and tested for accuracy.
“The speed device is activated when a violation is detected, and the incident is recorded,” the city said. “The incident file gets downloaded to the provider’s database. There is a three-step review process to confirm accuracy before being sent to an officer for review. The officer can accept or dismiss the violation (if circumstances exist). Once the file is accepted, the owner of the violator vehicle gets notified of the violation by civil notice. The violator/owner is provided with still photos of their vehicle as it was captured by the speed device.”
The owner would either pay the fee, which has not yet been established, or request a hearing. Fines ranged from $50 to $150 under the old program, and city officials discussed a $50 fine for violations outside of school zones if the speed vans made a comeback.
Under the latest proposal, a late fee would be assessed if the fine weren’t paid on time. The violation notice would be sent to a collection agency if it didn’t get paid at all.
“The notice is not a citation where a failure to appear [or] failure to pay fines warrant can be assessed,” the city said. “Since this is a civil action, a court cannot suspend the owner/violator’s driver’s license.”
Violators who couldn’t afford the fine would be allowed to perform community service instead.
The police department did not specify how fast a driver would have to exceed the speed limit for a violation to be issued.
The city said the cameras are intended to promote safety, not to generate a profit.
“Critics of the program will say the intent of the speed cameras is to generate revenue,” the report said. “The fees are not intended to be a revenue generating source; the primary focus is to encourage drivers to operate their vehicles within the posted speed limit.”
Mayor Alan Webber said the technology “is a tool that we want to test.”
“We’re not trying to give out tickets. We’re not trying to capture revenue. We’re not trying to play gotcha,” he said. “We want people to be safe.”
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.