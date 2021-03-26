A special session to take up the legalization of recreational marijuana will start Tuesday.
Marijuana won't be the only issue on the call.
Lawmakers also will consider expanding the Local Economic Development Act, or LEDA, according to the office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who announced Friday she will call the New Mexico Legislature into a special session March 30 "to take up a pair of economic and job creation items that were left unfinished in the 60-day session."
"I am grateful to those legislative leaders and members who have expressed enthusiasm about returning to the people’s work so soon after a challenging 60-day session," Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
"The unique circumstances of the session, with public health safeguards in place, in my view prevented the measures on my call from crossing the finish line," she added. "While I applaud the Legislature and staff for their incredible perseverance and productivity during the 60-day in the face of these challenges, we must and we will forge ahead and finish the job on these initiatives together for the good of the people and future of our great state."
In a statement, House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, echoed the sentiment.
“The recently concluded session was historic, with legislation supporting New Mexico’s economic recovery, small businesses, working families, students, and healthcare now on the governor’s desk," he said. "The upcoming special session will get legislation across the finish line that builds on the previous 60 days and helps secure a diverse economic future for all. Our work is not done.”
The Governor's Office didn't specify a start time or how long the session would last, but it's only expected to run a few days.
The timing of the special session during Holy Week has sparked criticism from Republicans, who called it in a letter to the governor earlier this week "a cynical attempt of using Easter to pressure legislators to cave to your political desires if they want to spend the Easter holiday at home with their families."
Some people have dubbed the special session "Holy Weed week."
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.