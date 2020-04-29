First Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna and the New Mexico Attorney General's Office have declined to prosecute a criminal case against the Rio Arriba County sheriff, citing conflicts of interest.
The attorney general instead appointed Andrea Reeb, the district attorney in the 9th Judicial District in Clovis, as a special prosecutor in the case against Sheriff James Lujan, who was accused last month of obstructing an Española police officer and entering an active SWAT scene while under the influence of alcohol.
Serna passed the case to the Attorney General's Office because he shares an office building in Española with Lujan, said Henry Varela, a spokesman for Serna.
Serna, elected in 2016, is now a Democratic primary candidate in a crowded race for the U.S. House seat in New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District. The district includes Rio Arriba County.
Matt Baca, a spokesman for the Attorney General's Office, said the agency decided to pass on the Lujan case because it is currently prosecuting charges against a former Rio Arriba County deputy accused of tasing a student at Española Valley High School.
The case against former Deputy Jeremy Barnes could involve the sheriff, who allowed Barnes to remain on active duty and defended his actions after the incident, which drew widespread outrage and litigation.
Baca said the Attorney General's Office appointed Reeb as a special prosecutor "to ensure an effective, independent prosecution of the Lujan matter while we move forward with the Jeremy Barnes prosecution."
Reeb filed the Lujan case Tuesday in the First Judicial District Court and said she will travel to Rio Arriba County for court proceedings.
According to an initial criminal complaint filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court after the incident, Lujan arrived at a March 21 standoff with Española police officers, New Mexico State Police and a man named Phillip Chacon.
Española interim police Chief Roger Jimenez wrote in the complaint he could smell alcohol on Lujan as the two talked, and the sheriff was having a hard time balancing.
Lujan walked into the inner perimeter of the SWAT scene, while officers had their firearms pointed at Chacon's home, and knocked on the door, Jimenez wrote, adding Lujan asked Chacon to come out.
"Had a civilian or citizen committed the offenses Sheriff Lujan did, they would have been arrested and removed from the scene," Jimenez said in the complaint.
