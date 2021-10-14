Mayoral candidates Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler and incumbent Alan Webber traded stinging barbs to close Thursday’s evening mayoral debate at the Fraternal Order of Police’s south side lodge.
The debate, hosted by unions including the Santa Fe Police Officers Association and the International Association of Fire Fighters, might have been the final meeting among the three candidates — Webber, Vigil Coppler and Alexis Martinez Johnson, an environmental engineer — before voters hit the polls Nov. 2.
During the final round of the debate, in which the candidates could ask questions of one another, Vigil Coppler asked why Webber didn’t warn officers with the Santa Fe Police Department about a potential plot last year to tear down the Soldiers’ Monument on the Plaza.
“What kind of background in criminal intelligence do you have to make that decision when there are credible threats to our community?” Vigil Coppler said. “I would like to know what your qualifications are for not sharing that and allowing it to happen.”
Carrie Wood, a member of the Santa Fe-based Indigenous rights group the Three Sisters Collective, had emailed Webber to inform him that there was swelling intent to pull the obelisk down and for the mayor to act quickly about addressing any cultural concerns about the Plaza.
Webber has since said he didn’t think the contents of the email amounted to a credible threat.
Webber shot back during the debate, stating Vigil Coppler’s question continued her track record of “distorting the facts” and telling “outright lies.”
“The emails that I exchanged with the Three Sisters were never a credible threat,” Webber said. “In fact, the Three Sisters, if you look at those emails, they weren’t even expected to be on the Plaza that day.”
To no one’s surprise, the destruction of the Soldiers’ Monument has become a focal point of the election, with Vigil Coppler accusing Webber of ordering police to stand down as protesters pulled the obelisk from its base.
Santa Fe police Capt. Matthew Champlin recently revealed he made the call to have police stand down as officers became overwhelmed. Vigil Coppler has not retracted her statement, stating publicly that she received her information from an officer in the department.
“I think your job, councilor, as we heard, is not just to run for mayor, but to show the characteristic, the qualities, the honesty to be able to do the job that doesn’t cast false aspersions on people, and you distort the truth and miss the facts,” he said.
Vigil Coppler’s question was followed shortly after by one aimed at her, in which Webber asked if the candidate was willing to “disavow” any of the more incendiary rhetoric swirling around the election.
Webber made reference to what he called an anti-Semitic image of him circulated by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees 3999, and claims made by the Spanish fraternal organization Union Protectíva de Santa Fé that Webber was a “Marxist.”
Webber’s campaign has also made reference to “Q-Anon,” “MAGA” supporters, who the campaign has written in emails is attempting to take over City Hall.
Webber also noted a Facebook account using the name of Jay Baker that frequently posts about city business, often targeting Webber’s administration.
The account has grown in prominence, with some audience members at a recent candidate forum wearing shirts referencing it.
Webber said Vigil Coppler’s “silence” on the matter equaled “complicity.”
Vigil Coppler responded that Webber was “projecting the woes” of his administration onto her and that she had no idea who was running the Jay Baker account.
“I have not a care in the world about who Jay Baker is,” Vigil Coppler said.
In response, she alluded to Neil Goldschmidt, a former politician Webber worked under who was found to have raped a young girl.
Webber has since disavowed Goldschmidt as a mentor.
Webber said he took Vigil Coppler’s response as a “no.”
The back-and-forth between the two candidates capped off a lively discussion on community and public safety issues facing the city, including addressing homelessness, police and fire staffing shortages and concerns over city employee morale.
Martinez Johnson had arguably her best showing of the election season, garnering multiple rounds of applause from the audience for her answers on questions related to public safety.
Martinez Johnson, as did the other candidates, said she favors fully staffing and funding the police and fire departments.
She added, she wanted to restore trust between City Hall and the police by keeping politics out of policing.
“You are not accountable to me,” she said. “You are accountable to everyone in this room.”
Acknowledging that there are 38 vacancies in the police department, Webber reiterated that the city has upped its recruitment package for police officers, which includes bonuses, additional time off and salary increases, under his administration and wanted to continue the momentum.
“We are very much in need of new officers and retaining the officers we have,” Webber said. “The tools we have — we need to continue to increase our pay, improve equipment, we need to work on the pipeline of new officers.”
All three candidates said they would like to meet with officers and the police union to discuss issues facing the department and gather feedback on officer thoughts on a new police chief.
Police Chief Andrew Padilla is retiring in December.
Vigil Coppler said she would also like to meet with officers to determine what issues they face in general.
“I need to hear from the police officers what is wrong before we can make it right,” Vigil Coppler said.
