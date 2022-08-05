Your highness has put under her yoke many barbarous peoples and nations of alien languages, with defeat they would have to receive the laws the conqueror imposes on the conquered, and with them our language. …

— Grammarian Antonio de Nebrija to Queen Isabel of Castilla

In the early 1500s, Spanish conquerors entering Native American communities brought with them a document called the requerimiento. This document was read to Native people and was a declaration that those people were immediately under the authority of the king of Spain and spiritual rule of the pope in Rome.

Popular in the Community