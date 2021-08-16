Iberdrola, a European utility company that hopes to merge with Public Service Company of New Mexico, has generated controversy in Spain by draining water from two reservoirs for hydroelectricity.
European and American publications including The Guardian and Bloomberg over the past several days have reported criticism from community members and a government official over the low water levels in the reservoirs, which have been used for recreation, community water consumption and farming.
Teresa Ribera, Spain's minister for ecological transition, was quoted in numerous publications saying an investigation should be conducted. Ribera said she had sent a letter of complaint to Iberdrola. She also told The Guardian the company's practice of draining of the reservoirs wasn't illegal.
Spain has endured high temperatures this summer, and Spanish News Today reported record highs in electricity prices. The Guardian was among publications that suggested the water gave the company cheap hydroelectricity to capitalize on the high prices.
Iberdrola is the parent company of Avangrid of Connecticut. The two companies and PNM have submitted a merger proposal to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. The commission is in the midst of an approximately two-week hearing involving supporters, critics and attorneys. The five-member commission is expected to rule on the proposal this summer or fall.
Iberdrola spokeswoman Joanie Griffin said Monday the issue in Spain wasn't about "draining a reservoir." Instead, she wrote in an email, Iberdrola "bid" the hydropower to Spain's daily electricity auction system and won a share of the market based on anticipated demand.
After winning its share, Iberdrola used "the resource as required," Griffin wrote. She said Iberdrola complied with market requirements and respected environmental rules.
If Iberdrola hadn't placed its bid, Griffin said, "customers and the market would have suffered both in terms of pricing and reliability."
Iberdrola CEO Ignacio Galá has been named in an unrelated investigation in Spain into allegations that date back years and involve several people. Among the allegations is a claim that a former police chief was hired to conduct corporate spying.
Separately, Avangrid's service record, especially in Maine, has become a key point in discussions about the merger proposal in New Mexico. Both matters could have an impact on the commission's decision. It's not clear whether the reservoir issue will become another element of concern.
Jeff Albright, an attorney representing Bernalillo County in the PNM merger case, referred to the water issue Monday during the hearing. Albright asked Todd Fridley, a PNM vice president, if he was aware of the investigation. Fridley said he was not.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.