Richard Branson on Sunday became the first billionaire to fly to the edge of space and back, riding aboard his own Virgin Galactic spacecraft in a suborbital flight that launched from Spaceport America in Southern New Mexico.
Branson, who will turn 71 next week, joined three other passengers and two crew members in the morning flight, which reached an altitude of around 53 miles above Earth.
In a short onboard video clip, Branson called the flight "the experience of a lifetime."
Later, during a post-flight news conference on the ground, Branson said, "I have dreamt of this moment since I was a kid."
Branson's flight aboard the VSS Unity comes nine days before Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, plans to launch into space from West Texas.
Sunday's flight was expected to attract more customers to Virgin Galactic's space tourism business. Up to 600 people — including a number of celebrities — already have booked flights for $250,000 per ticket.
Virgin Galactic could use the revenue. The company posted a net loss of $377 million in 2020.
Sunday's flight was broadcast live on YouTube and other social media platforms and was hosted by political commentator and comedian Stephen Colbert. The event featured a trio of on the ground hosts, including Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield.
“You don’t have to be a professional astronaut for your whole life to see the world this way," Hadfield said after the flight safely touched down.
Colbert told a number of good-natured jokes at Branson's expense, saying near the end of the program that Branson's trip to the upper atmosphere let the world know "what the planet would be like without him on it. I for one am going to treasure that feeling."
The event also featured clips of Branson writing letters to his late mother, Eve, after whom the mother ship for Sunday's flight was named, and to his grandchildren. Branson has said life is an adventure, something to always be explored even if the expedition is a frightening one.
When Branson signed in for the flight as astronaut 001, he quipped he had a "license to thrill," a pun inspired by James Bond, who as secret agent 007 has a license to kill.
Meanwhile, R&B singer Khalid performed “New Normal," a nod to the growing reality of space travel for non-astronauts.
Eve guided Unity off the tarmac and into the air around 8:40 a.m., launching to the edge of space a little less than an hour later.
Branson's fellow passengers were Virgin Galactic astronaut trainer Beth Moses, flight engineer Colin Bennett and Sirisha Bandla, the company's vice president of government affairs and research operations.
The spacecraft eventually glided back to Earth, seemingly landing like any other commercial or military aircraft would on the runway.
Those on the ground cheered and applauded when the rocket plane came to a stop on the tarmac.
Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic, told the crowd: "There is no better place to go to space than New Mexico."
Branson and then-Gov. Bill Richardson, a Democrat, announced plans 15 years ago to create a for-profit spaceport near Truth or Consequences. New Mexico paid roughly two-thirds of the $200 million-plus in construction costs, and the rest was covered by a gross receipts tax approved by Sierra and Doña Ana counties.
Branson also has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the project in an effort to launch a commercial space travel enterprise. He said his company still has to perform more test runs before offering flights to the public.
On Sunday, a jubilant Branson told the crowd, "What a day, what a day, what a day, what a day."
"Welcome to the dawn of a new space age," he said before Hadfield pinned astronaut wings on the four passengers. "Virgin Galactic is the space line for Earth."
And not so much as a single Thank You to the tax payers of New Mexico who flipped a large portion of the bill and made it possible for billionaires and ultra rich celebrities to take a joyride to space.
Whatever feelings one might have towards the entire endeavor, the flight represented an unprecedented positive public relations effort for our beloved state. Our state's tourism motto "New Mexico True" and the Zia symbol being projected to billions of people in real time for the entire duration of the broadcast? No matter how much the state contributed to the effort, in the end, that type of positive publicity cannot possibly be overestimated. Congratulations to all!
If there was even a small chance NM taxpayers would actually get a positive return on the over $400 million we have poured into this billionaire's ego-folly, I would be more supportive. Branson is a promoter and charlatan P.T. Barnum would envy, he took our ego-centric politicians for a ride. But, you can convince me if all this "unprecedented positive public relations" can be proven to provide a return on the investment, but of course you can't.
Oh, yes. I love the idea that with people begging in the streets in Santa Fe, I got my pocket picked to help fund the joyride of a billionaire and those buddies of his who can afford a $200k hour cheap thrill on a glorified, carbon-gluttonous amusement park ride while we struggle to provide homes for normal folks.
Unprecedented B.S. is more like it. I'd love to make a commercial in time for the next election showing Michelle Lujan Grisham partying with a billionaire while people are begging on St. Francis Drive or trying to avoid being hit by a car getting back to Pete's Place.
Meanwhile, my Ph.D. was supported by the NASA lunar program, half a century ago, as were the careers of many other actual scientists, technicians, and students. We went to the moon and back with 1960's technology. That was awesome. This was a sideshow at a carnival for the uber-rich.
Ho..hummm....there are so many breathless exaggerators in the public, press, and on TV talking about this, I guess they are all way to young to remember how this was all done long ago, and perfected to the point of being routine over several decades, and they must have never seen the Space Shuttle land perhaps.......
Okay, boomer!
Thank you! Yes, we do know history......
