A planned railroad strike that spurred Amtrak to suspend its long-distance routes Thursday, including the Southwest Chief line, was averted as railroad workers accepted a tentative deal boosting wages and expanding benefits.

The deal was good news for a handful of New Mexico communities with stops on the Southwest Chief route between Los Angeles and Chicago, which in New Mexico runs through Gallup, Albuquerque, Lamy, Las Vegas and Raton.

The Chief will resume service Friday, which means the first available trains in both directions will board at New Mexico stops Saturday.

Popular in the Community